ASHEBORO

Four Saints Brewing

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

www.foursaintsbrewing.com

Thursdays: Taproom Trivia

Fridays: Music Bingo

Nov 6: Randolph Jazz Band

Nov 12: Creatio

Nov 19: Analog Crash

Nov 20: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillion & Friends

Nov 23: Corey Hunt and the Wise

Dec 4: Randolph Jazz Band

Dec 10: William Nesmith

Dec 17: Eck McCanless

Dec 18: Honky Tonk Jam w/ Mark Dillion & Friends

 

CARBORRO

Cat’s Cradle

300 E Main St | 919.967.9053

www.catscradle.com

Oct 19: Frankie and the Witch Fingers w/ Kairos Creature Club

Oct 19: The Maria Present: CINEMA

Oct 19: The Black Angels

Oct 20: Alex Cameron w/ Loah

Oct 21: Jon Spencer & the HITmakers

Oct 22: Yep Roc 25 ft. Caitlin Cary, The Old Ceremony, Chris Stamey, Mayflies USA, Jennyanykind, Dawn Landes, & more!

Oct 23: Panchiko w/ Computerwife

Oct 23: Jim White

Oct 24: Narrow Head w/ Temple of Angels & Bleed

Oct 25: Whitney

Oct 25: Pile w/ Maneka

Oct 26: Violent Femmes

Oct 26: Corey Branan w/ Jon Snodgrass

Oct 27: Mo Lowda & the Humble w/ Supper Club

Oct 28: Bad Suns w/ Last Dinosaurs & Quarters of Change

Oct 28: Algernon Cadwallader

Oct 28: Watchhouse

Oct 28: The 8:59’s Album Release Event

Oct 29: Hand of Doom w/ Speedstick

Oct 29: Too Many Zooz w/ Yam Yam

Oct 30: Dar Williams

Oct 30: Ghostly Kisses w/ Richie Quake

Oct 31: Napalm Death w/ Brujeria, Frozen Soul, & Millions of Dead Cops

Oct 31: MICHELLE

Nov 1: War On Women

Nov 1: The Wrecks

Nov 2: Tropical Fuck Storm

Nov 2: Russian Circles

Nov 3: Tumbao!

Nov 4: Matthew Shipp, Ivo Perelman, Jeff Cosgrove Trio

Nov 4: OFF!

Nov 4: Beth Stelling

Nov 5: Chloe Moriondo

Nov 6: Shane Smith and the Saints

Nov 6: Oso Oso

Nov 6: The Legendary Pink Dots

Nov 6: Sing Out NC - A Concert for Reproductive Justice!

Nov 7: Plains

Nov 7: Tigers Jaw

Nov 9: Eugene Mirman

Nov 9: Leven Kali

Nov 10: Copeland

Nov 10: The Red Pears

Nov 12: Rapper Big Pooh

Nov 12: Phillip Phillips

Nov 13: Alejandro Escovedo

Nov 13: The Brevet

Nov 14: Soccer Mommy

Nov 14: Field Medic

Nov 15: Don Dixon

Nov 16: Courtney Marie Andrews

Nov 17: Stop Light Observations

Nov 17: Pretty Sick

Nov 17: Senses Fail

Nov 18: The Stews

Nov 18: Dro Kenji & midwxst

Nov 19: Carbon Leaf

Nov 19: Rose City Band

Nov 20: Old Sea Brigade

Nov 20: Meechy Darko

Nov 23: aldn

Nov 25: Crazy Chester

Nov 27: The Menzingers

Nov 28: Black Lips

 

CHARLOTTE

Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd | 704.372.3600

www.boplex.com

Oct 23: Travis Tritt & Chris Janson

Oct 29: Frankie Valli

Nov 1: PUSCIFER

Nov 3: We The Kingdom

Nov 6: HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of the Bands

Nov 13: Myriam Hernandez

Nov 17: MANIA: The ABBA Tribute

Nov 19: Gloria Trevi

Nov 30: Rod Wave

Dec 6: Allman Family Revival

Dec 10: Southern Soul Music Festival

Dec 31: The Avett Brothers

 

CMCU Amphitheatre

former Uptown Amphitheatre

820 Hamilton St | 704.549.5555

www.livenation.com

Oct 21: Demi Lovato

 

The Fillmore

1000 NC Music Factory Blvd | 704.916.8970

www.livenation.com

Oct 19: The Front Bottoms

Oct 19: Max & Iggor Cavalera Return: Beneath Arise

Oct 20: Steve Lacy

Oct 21: HeavyBagEnt Presents the Bull Pen

Oct 22: Warren Zeiders

Oct 22: Hippo Campus

Oct 23: Steve Vai

Oct 25: Marcus King

Oct 26: Twiddle

Oct 26: Jake Scott

Oct 27: The Bronx w/ Drug Church & Robot Monster

Oct 29: Mac Sabbath

Oct 29: AWOLNATION

Oct 31: TRIVIUM

Nov 3: Bad Omens

Nov 4: Emo Night Karaoke

Nov 5: Yung Gravy & bbno$

Nov 5: William Clark Green

Nov 6: Rina Sawayama

Nov 9: Blanco Brown

Nov 10: Claudia Oshry

Nov 10: Oddisee

Nov 11: Dayglow

Nov 12: Silversun Pickups

Nov 13: The Menzingers

Nov 14: Bobby Shmurda

Nov 15: Teddy Swims

Nov 16: I Previal

Nov 16: Jessie Reyez

Nov 19: Omar Apollo

Nov 19: Ani DiFranco

Nov 20: Amon Amarth

Nov 27: W.A.S.P

Nov 29: MAX w/ VINCINT

 

PNC Music Pavilion

707 Pavilion Blvd | 704.549.1292

www.livenation.com

Oct 22: Stevie Nicks & Vanessa Carlton

 

Spectrum Center

333 E Trade St | 704.688.9000

www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com

Oct 20: Lizzo

Oct 28: Greta Van Fleet

Nov 20: Hilsong UNITED + Chris Tomlin

 

CLEMMONS

Village Square Tap House

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

www.facebook.com/vstaphouse

Oct 20: Taylor Mason Duo

Oct 21: PhilRay

Oct 27: Joey Whitaker

Oct 28: Billy Creason Band

Nov 3: JVC

Nov 18: Whiskey Mic

 

DURHAM

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St | 919.560.3030

www.carolinatheatre.org

Oct 19: Joe Santriani

Oct 21: The Wallflowers

Oct 22: Brent Cobb & Hayes Carll Gettin’ Together

Oct 23: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac

Oct 24: Josh Gates Live!

Oct 25: The Emperor’s New Clothes

Oct 27: Dance Theatre of Harlem

Oct 30: Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes

Oct 31: Clerks III

Nov 2: Jonathan Blanchard

Nov 6: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Nov 10: The Fab Four

Nov 11: Claudia Oshry

Nov 12: Boney James

Nov 16: Lindsey Buckingham

Nov 18: Ani DiFranco w/ The Righteous Babes Revue

 

DPAC

123 Vivian St | 919.680.2787

www.dpacnc.com

Oct 24: Daniel Howell

Oct 27: Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

Oct 28: Marcus Mumford w/ The A’s

Oct 29: Jonathan Van Ness

Oct 30: Straight No Chaser

Nov 10: Disney Junior Live on Tour

Nov 11: Lewis Black

Nov 12: Randy Rainbow

Nov 22-23: Harry Connick, Jr.

 

ELKIN

Reeves Theater

129 W Main St | 336.258.8240

www.reevestheater.com

Wednesdays: Reeves Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays: Old-Time Jam

Oct 20: Alice Howe & Freebo, Terri Binion, & DaShawn Hickman Presents Sacred Steel

Oct 22: Magnolia Green + The Deluge

Oct 23: Steve Hofstetter

Oct 28: ALIVE

Oct 29: The Reeves House Band plays Led Zeppelin

Nov 11: Sideline

Nov 18: Tim O’Brien & Jan Fabricius with Paul Burch

Nov 25: Time Sawyer w/ Damon Atkins Trio

 

GREENSBORO

Arizona Pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

www.arizonapetes.com

Oct 30: The Early November w/ I Can Make A Mess & Vinnie Caruana

 

Barn Dinner Theatre

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

www.barndinner.com

Oct 1 - Nov 19: Is There Life After 50?

Nov 26 - Dec 18: Black Nativity

 

Carolina Theatre

310 S. Greene Street | 336.333.2605

www.carolinatheatre.com

Oct 20: Brickman Across America

Oct 21: Tyrus Live!

Oct 22: Hidden Truth of Black Wall Street

Oct 23: East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round

Oct 28: Homecoming Roots Reggae JAM - Vibin’ In Peace

Oct 30: Crowned Kings

Nov 3: Natalie Grant

Nov 4: Larry & Joe

Nov 4: On The Border

Nov 16: Nu-Blu

Nov 28: Motown Christmas

 

CHar Bar No. 7

3724 Lawndale Dr. | 336.545.5555

www.charbar7.com

Oct 20: Rodney Brady

Oct 20: Stone Dolls

Oct 21: Ellie Morgan

Oct 27: The Good Watts

Oct 27: Jim Mayberry

Oct 28: Jay Mathey

 

The Corner Bar

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

www.facebook.com/corner.bar.37

Wednesday & Saturday: Karaoke

Comedy Zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

www.thecomedyzone.com

Oct 19: Ryan Long

Oct 20: Bubba Dub

Oct 21-23: Adele Givens

Oct 27: Randy Feltface

Nov 3: Pinky Patel

Nov 4-5: Chad Prather

Nov 10: Tim Shropshire

Nov 11-12: Burpie

Nov 17: Kerwin Claiborne

Nov 18-19: Shelly Belly

Nov 25-26: Mario Tory

Dec 2-3: Michael Yo

Dec 8: Maddy Smith

Dec 9-10: Gianmarco Soresi

 

Common Grounds

602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.388

www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsGreensboro

Nov 16: Megan Paullet

 

Cone Denim

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

www.cdecgreensboro.com

Oct 21: Girls Night Out

Nov 11: Ace Hood

Nov 27: Rome & Duddy

 

Garage Tavern

5211 A West Market St | 336.763.2020

www.facebook.com/GarageTavernGreensboro

Oct 21: Tess

Oct 22: Wristband

Oct 28: The Traveling Blues

Oct 29: Simerson Hill

 

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Oct 22: Casting Crowns

Oct 23: Christian Nodal

Oct 25: Iron Maiden

Oct 29: Aggie Homecoming Concert starring Lil Baby

Oct 30: Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert

Nov 18: We Outside Comedy Tour

Nov 23: Los Angeles Azules

Dec 11: For King & Country

Dec 17: Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular

 

Little Brother Brewing

348 South Elm St | 336.510.9678

www.facebook.com/littlebrotherbrew

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays & Saturdays: Free Live Music

Oct 22: Bradley Wik

 

Piedmont Hall

2411 W Gate City Blvd | 336.373.7400

www.greensborocoliseum.com

Oct 22: Men Can Cook

Nov 4: Green Queen Bingo

Dec 8: Jinjer

 

Rody's Tavern

5105 Michaux Rd | 336.282.0950

www.facebook.com/rodystavern

Oct 19: Megan Doss

Oct 21: Paris Ave

Oct 26: Michael Chaney

Oct 28: Kelsey Hurley

 

South End Brewing Co.

117B W Lewis St | 336.285.6406

www.southendbrewing.com

Tuesdays: Trivia Night

Oct 21: Couldn’t Be Happiers

Oct 23: Kris Atom

Oct 28: The Mighty Fairlanes

Oct 29: Viva La Muerte

Oct 30: Elena Fores  & Jeff Dalby

 

Steel Hands Brewing

1918 W Gate City Blvd | 336.907.8294

www.facebook.com/steelhandsgreensboro

Oct 20: Billy King

Oct 22: Jack Marion & The Pearl Snap Prophets

Oct 27: Micheal Chaney

Oct 29: Justin Reid

Oct 30: Sweet Sweet

Nov 4: The Brothers Gillespie

Nov 10: Vilai Harrington

Nov 11: River Tramps

Nov 13: Jordan Lawson

Nov 19: The High Tides

Nov 25: Tre Smith

 

Steven Tanger Center

300 N Elm Street | 336.333.6500 

www.tangercenter.com

Oct 20: Venus Williams

Oct 22: David Sedaris

Nov 3: Travis Tritt & Chris Janson

Nov 5: Sergey Antonov

Nov 8: Disney Junior Live on Tour

Nov 10: Daniel Levitin & Rosanne Cash

Nov 11: Joe Gatto

Nov 12: Taylor Tomlinson

Nov 16: Alton Brown

Nov 18: The Illusionists

Nov 19: Michael Feinstein

Nov 20: Atif Aslam

Nov 23: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Nov 26: Martina McBride

Nov 27: Dirty Dancing in Concert

Dec 13: Bela Fleck

 

The Idiot Box Comedy Club

503 N. Greene St | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Thursdays: Open Mic

Nov 12: Dusty Cagle

Dec 9: David Goolsby

Dec 10: Kenyon Adamcik

Dec 17: Carter Deems

Jan 13: Eric Brown & Juice Adkins

Jan 21: Drew Davis

Feb 3-4: Robert Baril

 

WineStyles

3326 W Friendly Ave Suite 141 | 336.299.4505

www.facebook.com/winestylesgreensboro277

Oct 22: Gerry Stanek

Nov 5: Susana Macfarlane

 

HIGH POINT

1614 DMB

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

https://www.1614drinksmusicbilliards.com/

Oct 19: Dwarfnators

Oct 22: Hampton Drive

Oct 28: The Resistance

Oct 29: Slightly Emotional

 

Goofy Foot Taproom

2762 NC-68 #109 | 336.307.2567

www.goofyfoottaproom.com

Oct 22: Emma Lee

Oct 29: Susanna Macfarlane

Nov 5: Tyler Millard Duo

Nov 19: Casey Noel

Nov 26: Michael Chaney

 

High Point Theatre

220 E Commerce Ave | 336.883.3401

www.highpointtheatre.com

Oct 28: Jimmy Webb

Oct 29: Lonestar

Nov 3: Girls Night: The Musical

Nov 20: Black Violin

Nov 26: John Berry

 

Plank Street Tavern

138 Church Ave | 336.991.5016

www.facebook.com/plankstreettavern

Oct 29: Purple House

 

Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N Main St | 336.807.1476

www.sweetoldbills.com

Oct 20: Johnny O’ and The Jump Out Boys

Oct 27: Jimmy Hayes Revival

Nov 3: Dylan Smith

Nov 10: Banjo Earth

 

JAMESTOWN

The Deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

www.thedeckatrivertwist.com

Oct 20: Ethan Smith

Oct 21: Room42

Oct 22: Stone Parker Band

Oct 27: Renae Paige

Oct 28: Hampton Drive

 

KERNERSVILLE

Kernersville Brewing Company

221 N Main St. | 336.816.7283

www.facebook.com/kernersvillebrewing

Thursdays: Trivia

 

LEWISVILLE 

Old Nick’s Pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

www.OldNicksPubNC.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

Fridays: Karaoke

 

LIBERTY

The Liberty Showcase Theater

101 S. Fayetteville St | 336.622.3844

www.TheLibertyShowcase.com

Oct 21: John Anderson

Oct 22: Rhonda Vincent

Nov 4: Seldom Scene

Nov 5: Dailey & Vincent

Nov 12: The Malpass Brothers

Dec 2: Billy “Crash” Craddock

Dec 9: Jerry Allison & Friends

Dec 10: Jimmy Fortune

Jan 7: The Embers Band

Jan 14: Ricky Skaggs

Jan 20: The Isaacs

Jan 28: Stephen Freeman and Echoes of a Legend Show Band

Feb 3: Twitty & Lynn: A Tribute to Conway & Loretta

 

RALEIGH

CCU Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Rd | 919.821.4111

www.livenation.com

 

Lincoln Theatre

126 E. Cabarrus St | 919.831.6400

www.lincolntheatre.com

Oct 21: Perpetual Groove

Oct 22: Acoustic Syndicate & Blue Dogs

Ocr 22: Piper Rockelle

Oct 28: Turnpike Troubadours w/ American Aquarium & Elizabeth Cook

Oct 28: Butch Walker w/ Aaron Lee Tasjan

Oct 29: Matt Stell, Elvie Shane, Chayce Beckham, & Jason Adamo

Oct 30: Bring Out Yer Dead

Nov 4: Cosmic Charlie

Nov 5: 49 Winchester

Nov 9: Todd Snider

Nov 10: Tropidelic w/ Mike Pinto

Nov 11: William Clark Green w/ Ben Chapman

Nov 12: Stone Whiskey

Nov 13: St. Lucia

Nov 17: Corrosion of Conformity

Nov 19: Inzo w/ Rome in Silver & Covex

Nov 26: Duck

Dec 1: Runaway Gin

Dec 3: Ian Noe

Dec 4: Chatham Rabbits

 

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S McDowell St | 919.996.8800

www.redhatamphitheater.com

Oct 20: Koe Wetzel

Oct 28: Turnpike Troubadours

 

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Rd | 919.861.2300

www.thepncarena.com

Nov 3: Reba McEntire w/ Terri Clark

Nov 13: Adam Sandler

Dec 1: Chris Tomlin  X MercyMe

Dec 14: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

 

WINSTON-SALEM 

Earl’s

121 West 9th Street | 336.448.0018

www.earlsws.com

Mondays: Open Mic

Thursdays: Will Jones

Oct 21: Jonathan Parker

Oct 22: Chelsea Sorrell and Runaway Train

Oct 28: Carolina Ambush

Oct 29: Jason Leake Band

Dec 17: The J.D. Simo Trio w/ Patrick Sweany

 

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company

772 Trade St | 336.999.8945

www.fiddlinfish.com

Tuesdays: Trivia

Travelers

Oct 21: Sam Robinson

Nov 4: Hotwax & The Splinters

 

Foothills Brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

www.foothillsbrewing.com

Sundays: Sunday Jazz

Thursdays: Trivia

Oct 26: Banjo Earth

Nov 2: Colin Cutler

Nov 9: Hotwax & The Splinters

Nov 16: Carolina Clay

Nov 23: Robertson Boys

Nov 30: Hotwax & The Splinters

 

Midway Music Hall

11141 Old US Hwy 52, Suite 10 | 336.793.4218

www.facebook.com/midwaymusichallandeventcenter

Mondays: Line Dancing

Oct 22: Jimmy Shirley Jr & The Footlights

Oct 28: Atlantic Coast Highway

Oct 28: Zack Brock & Good Intentions

Nov 19: Sidekix

 

Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall

137 West St | 336.201.5182

www.facebook.com/MuddyCreekCafe

Nov 9: Gaelic Storm

Dec 2: Kyle Petty

 

The Ramkat

170 W 9th St | 336.754.9714

www.theramkat.com

Oct 19: Terri Binion 

Oct 20: Jeff Jenkins

Oct 21: Sarah Sophia w/ Clint Roberts

Oct 26: Jess Klein

Oct 27: Drew Foust w/ Maia Kamil

Oct 28: Gypsy Soul

Nov 3: Vince Herman

Nov 4: Legendary Shack Shakers

Nov 9: Chris Renezema w/ Jess Ray

Nov 10: Joshua Ray Walker w/ Margo Cilker

Nov 11: The Waybacks

Nov 19: Chatham Rabbits w/ Seth Walker

Nov 26: Todd Snider

 

ROAR

633 North Liberty Street | 336-917-3008

www.roarws.com | www.roarbrandstheater.com

Oct 20: Travis Williams Group

Oct 21: Gypsy Soul & DJ FISH

Oct 22: Watchtower DMB & DJ FISH, DJ FUNGUY

Oct 23: Benefits with Friends

 

Second & Green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

www.2ngtavern.com | www.facebook.com/secondandgreentavern

Nov 1: Terra String

Nov 11: Artimus Pyle - Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute

 

Winston-Salem 

Fairground

421 W 27th St | 336.727.2236

www.wsfairgrounds.com

 

Wise Man Brewing

826 Angelo Bros Ave | 336.725.0008

www.wisemanbrewing.com

Thursdays: Music Bingo

Oct 21: Jay Alexander & Special Guest

Oct 22: Justin Fox Band

 

