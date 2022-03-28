LIVE FROM SHIRLEY RECITAL HALL, SALEM COLLEGE
Sandresky Artist Series presents
Duo Piano Recital Celebrates Steinway Restoration Project!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (MARCH 28, 2022)—Pianist Barbara Lister-Sink, Salem College professor of piano, and Jonathan Blake Borton, staff accompanist, will celebrate the Steinway Piano Restoration Project in Shirley Recital Hall, Elberson Fine Arts Center, Salem College on April 8, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
The performance will feature music for two pianos by Mozart, Milhaud, Bach, Chaminade, and Piazzolla performed on the beloved 1938 Steinway concert grand and the newly restored 1952 Steinway. The concert will also be live-streamed on the Elberson Fine Arts Center and School of Music Facebook pages.
Admission is free. Donations gratefully accepted. (Masks required)
