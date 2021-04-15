Lilly Tran, a 16-year-old junior at Northern Guilford High School, has been working with two incredible musical-talents based right here in Greensboro. Eric Gales, one of the greatest guitar players in the world, LaDonna Gales and Vanessa Ferguson, a break-out talent from the TV show "The Voice".
IN THE MIDST OF IT ALL
Written and Performed by Lilly Tran w/Eric Gales on guitar.
Tran, who plans to attend Liberty University to pursue a degree in worship ministry, has been working with Gales, his wife LaDonna Gales, and Ferguson over the past year on writing and performing her original music.
Llily Tran noted, “Midst of it All” almost exactly a year ago at the start of the global pandemic. There was so much chaos and uncertainty in the world, and it felt like things were falling out of place.
Things felt out of control. During this time however, the Lord revealed to me that He is Lord and that He is greater than a pandemic. He is greater than all our battles, trials, storms, whatever it may be. God is greater and He reminded me of how important it is to seek Him and to trust in His plan. God is allowing us to go through this storm for a reason and we just need to trust Him!
It is also so important to seek the Lord in times of uncertainty. When things feel like they are out of control, we can rest knowing that everything is in God’s hands and things are going to work out in accordance to His will. That is what this song is about, praising and seeking the Lord in times where we might not feel comfortable.
In times where we don’t know what will happen. In times where things are out of our control. We can’t do anything in our strength but only through the Lord’s.
Philippians 4:13 states, “I can do all things through Him, who strengthens me” (ESV) which reveals to us that as long as we have the Lord in our hearts, we will have the strength to get through everything! And while we are waiting for the storm to pass, we need to seek, trust, and praise the Lord because He has everything planned out!
He knows exactly how everything will work out and all we have to do is surrender our storms to Him and put out trust in Him!!
