LIL BABY ANNOUNCES ‘IT’S ONLY US’ NATIONWIDE TOUR
PNC ARENA – RALEIGH – SEPTEMBER 11
(RALEIGH, NC) – Diamond certified rapper Lil Baby has announced a 32-stop national tour, produced by AG Entertainment Touring and Mammoth, in support of his most recent album, “It’s Only Me” (Quality Control Records/Motown), which was released in October of 2022. The nationwide tour kicks off July 26 in Houston and will stop at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC on September 11. Lil Baby will be receiving tour support from The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxco.
Artist Presale begins Tuesday, April 11 at 10AM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 13 at 10AM at Ticketmaster.com.
The tour announcement comes a month after Lil Baby released a music video for his single “Forever,” featuring Fridayy. The beloved QC rapper began this year on a high note after making his “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) musical guest debut in January, performing singles “California Breeze” and “Forever” from his hit album.
For more information and to view all tour dates, visit IAmLilBaby.com.
FOLLOW LIL BABY:
