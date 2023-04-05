GREENSBORO, NC (April 5, 2023) – The Greensboro Public Library is celebrating National Jazz Appreciation Month with “A Trane to Birdland” festival from 2-5:30 pm, Saturday, April 15, at the Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd. The event will honor jazz legend John Coltrane and introduce Frank Morelli, the local author of a Coltrane-themed Young Adult novel, On the Way to Birdland.
There will be a screening of Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary, an award-winning film by John Scheinfeld. Afterwards, there will be a question and answer session about the film with Morelli and Ronald Headen of the Greensboro Public Library.
Following the film and discussion, everyone is welcome to join the Caffè YA book club and Frank Morelli for a look at the story of a teen’s journey to find his brother and bring him home by reminding him of all the things they share with their hero, John Coltrane. The author will also be providing free signed copies of his book. For more information about Frank Morelli visit this website.
“A Trane to Birdland” festival is free and refreshment provided. This event is organized by Hemphill’s Caffè YA book club and sponsored by the Greensboro Public Library Foundation. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
