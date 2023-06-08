Today, new North Carolina music “microfestival” Let’s Fucking Go (LFG Fest) announces its inaugural lineup. Spanning August 25 and 26, 2023 at Motorco Music Hall in Durham, NC, LFG Fest attendees can expect thrilling artists that are pushing the genres of hip-hop, punk, and noise music into new territories, as well as opportunities to meet and engage with local progressive organizations like NC Triangle DSA, Girls Rock NC, and more.
B L A C K I E (Houston) – Core-rumbling noise rap
Blood (Philadelphia) – Six former Texans doing frenetic post-punk
Bonies (Durham) – Top Tier Amateur New Wave
Ecstatic International (DC) – Radical optimism and energies sourced from Purple Music's outer reaches.
Fat Tony (Houston) – A singular and experimentally-minded rap artist adept at both traditional regional styles and indie pop, hardcore thrash and melodic candy-painted bangers.
Gauche (DC) – Frantic, elastic, ecstatic punk for dancing
Geeked (Carrboro) – FREAK CITY ROCKERS
J Waves (Chapel Hill) – bedroom synth rap from right here
Jooselord (Durham) – The Mospit Messiah bridging the gaps between Hip-Hop, Punk, and Hardcore
La Neve (Providence) – Disco-punk artist making political music you can dance to
Pink Siifu (Los Angeles) – Alabama-born rapper, singer, and producer with a vast and whimsical discography of independent releases
Sesame (Raleigh) – Metal • Emo • Shoegaze Rock
Snõõper (Nashville) – Nashville-based band whose music has been described as “adrenalized mix of mutant punk and garage rock, with a little twee and art rock”
Upchuck (Atlanta) – A quintet originating from Atlanta who fuses punk, hip-hop, and alt rock.
A message from LFG:
Hi, we are Let’s Fucking Go, or LFG for short (shoutout to our inspos FYF and FFF Fest). LFG aims to create an event featuring independent artists who are innovators in their genre to shine and inspire, because music has been a motivating force in our lives. Maybe yours, too? We envision LFG as a fest for discovery and celebration; not just of the musicians you might see and hear, but for local organizations doing good work in the NC Triangle. If there’s one common denominator here, it’s that the artists selected for LFG have energy. We hope you’ll bring your energy to Durham’s Motorco Music Hall this August, and walk away feeling more energized after spending the weekend with us. Let’s fuckin GO!!
