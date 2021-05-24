LEXINGTON, N.C. — On June 12 at the Breeden Insurance Amphitheater, the Depot District Music Fest returns with a lineup featuring 2021 Grammy nominee Black Violin, Scythian, Rhett Price, and Abigail Dowd. The festival celebrates community and outdoor live music, not to mention Lexington’s full-steam-ahead progress toward a passenger rail stop in the historic train Depot District.
The inaugural Depot District Music Fest, held in 2017, was a fantastic success featuring the Gin Blossoms and Edwin McCain. The 2019 fest featured Turnpike Troubadours, Delbert McClinton and Sister Hazel. In 2020, plans were derailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 2021 event is sure to reinvigorate interest for live music fans.
“Lexington is excited to introduce a blend of music genres from a talented lineup of performers that set the instrument strings on fire and deliver high energy entertainment for live audiences,” said City Manager Terra Greene, who is eager to offer the Depot District Music Fest after a year of COVID-19 social distancing. “Held safely outdoors at the Breeden Insurance Amphitheater in Lexington, we are thrilled to welcome a broad enthusiastic crowd of live music lovers for the Depot District Music Fest!”
Ticket details, including pricing and on-sale date, will be announced in April.
The festival will feature live music, local craft beverages, and a variety of food truck vendors. With reentry permitted, festivalgoers can enjoy all that Lexington’s historic Uptown and Depot District have to offer.
The event will be strictly adhering to current CDC and state and local government guidelines regarding COVID-19 mass gatherings and safety mitigation. More details about attendee expectations and requirements will be announced at a later date. Bringing lawn chairs and blankets is encouraged. No outside food or beverages will be permitted except for medical purposes; bags may be subject to inspection. More information and FAQs related to the Depot District Music Fest will be posted as available at depotdistrictfest.com.
Join the conversation at Facebook.com/depotdistrictfest @depotfest on Twitter and @depotdistrictfest on Instagram using the hashtag #depotfest.
