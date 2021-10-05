Let's Active 40th Anniversary Concert Event Nov.4, 6:00 pm doors, 7:00 pm event, at the Ramkat
MUSE Winston-Salem presents a unique musical celebration: a concert and program marking the 40th anniversary of legendary North Carolina band Let’s Active. This special event commemorates the November 1981 debut concert of Let's Active—a band founded in Winston-Salem and fronted by Mitch Easter on guitar and vocals.
Join MUSE Winston-Salem and the Ramkat for an evening of historical commentary about the band's influence and legacy with an exciting lineup of guest speakers, to be followed by a live performance by Easter and other musicians. Tribute will be paid to the late Faye Hunter and Sara Romweber, the other two original members of the band.
Winston-Salem native Mitch Easter founded Let’s Active in 1981 with Faye Hunter (bass) and Sara Romweber (drums). In addition to Let’s Active, Easter is well-known for producing multiple R.E.M. records in the early 1980s. Easter graduated from Reynolds High School and UNC Chapel Hill.
Following college, he did a brief stint in NYC before returning home to Winston-Salem and opening Drive-In Studios in the garage of his parents’ home in 1980. Easter operated Drive-In until 1994 when he moved to Kernersville and opened Fidelitorium Recordings, which he still owns and operates.
Guest speakers for the program include: musician and record producer Don Dixon (of Arrogance), musician Jeffrey Dean Foster, radio DJ DD Thornton Kenny, musician Rob Ladd (the Connells), and author David Menconi. Archival photos/video of the band will be shared throughout the program. Easter’s band will include Chris Garges and Shawn Lynch, as well as many other featured performers, including: Missy Thangs, Timothy Joseph and more.
For anyone traveling in from out of town, or locals looking to make a night of it, ticket holders can take advantage of offers at two unique historic properties in Winston-Salem for lodging: The Kimpton Cardinal Hotel and the Shaffner House are both offering discounted stays. More details on lodging can be found on the ticketing page.
