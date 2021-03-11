As the end of a most difficult year for many approaches, but with light on the horizon, Cavern City Tours (owners of The Cavern Club) are hoping to spread some festive cheer with the announcement of their plans to bring people together for International Beatleweek festival in August 2021.
Renowned as the biggest Beatles festival in the world, the 2021 International Beatleweek focuses on celebrating Let It Be, The Beatles last album released in 1970 as the band broke-up and the solo albums of 1970 and 1971 including John Lennon’s most revered Imagine album and George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass which, couldn’t be more of an apt message of positivity at this time. Headline guests will include May Pang and Paul McCartney’s Wings band members Steve Holley and Laurence Juber.
In 2020, due to coronavirus, Cavern City Tours, like so many other festivals, were forced to ‘go virtual’ with their annual event which would normally have been a week-long extravaganza of worldclass artists and musicians from around the world playing live tributes to The Beatles to an audience of thousands in the City of Liverpool. 2021's programme is optimistically announced with the message, taken from Beatles song titles which draws on hope for a brighter year ahead: ‘Come Together’ ‘Because’ ‘All Things Must Pass’.
Cavern Director Bill Heckle says:
“We all know how awful this year has been for so many, but the positive news of Coronavirus vaccinations that have begun in the U.K gives us hope and confidence that our annual Beatles festival will be able to return next year. It may well be that there are still some restrictions in place come August and we will work with whatever Government guidelines are set to make sure we can safely bring together our much missed Cavern family once again to share in the live music we are all passionate about.”
The life, work and legacy of John Lennon will be remembered in the 40th year of his untimely passing with a special show. John Lennon: You Are Here will see the debut collaboration of John’s past band members Earl Slick, Andy Newmark and Tony Levin plus Mark McGann take to Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall stage to wow the audience.
Liverpool, birthplace of The Beatles is internationally acclaimed as being one of the friendliest and welcoming cities in the world, with music at its beating heart. Visitors to International Beatleweek return year-on-year to what many describe as their ‘second home’. New York born headline artist, Earl Slick who is no stranger to International Beatleweek says:
“Liverpool, Beatleweek 2021…I can’t wait to be home!”
The 2021 festival will take place at some of Liverpool’s most iconic buildings including The Philharmonic Hall and the majestic St. George’s Hall which saw Ringo Starr perform on the rooftop in 2008's Capital of Culture celebrations. The City’s stunning skyline provides the backdrop to ‘Wings Over Liverpool’ to be staged on the Shankly Hotel rooftop and will feature Paul McCartney’s band members Steve Holley and Laurence Juber.
Bill Heckle adds:
“We’re really proud of the programme for 2021 and we can’t wait to deliver world-class live events once again. We know it will be some time before things are back to ‘normal’ and many of our international visitors will take time to return to us but, having missed out on so much live music this year, we are committed to making next year’s festival a real celebration for all who can join in physically in Liverpool and those fans who cannot.”
International Beatleweek’s full 2021 festival programme information can be found at www.internationalbeatleweek.com
Bookings can be made online starting Jan. 4, 2021.
About International Beatleweek
Organised by Cavern City Tours, owners of The Cavern Club, the annual International Beatleweek Festival celebrates the music of the most famous pop group the world has ever known, and it all happens in the place where it all began – Liverpool.
With its origins dating back to 1977, It is the biggest and longest running Beatles festival in the world and typically attracts 12,000 people to events held across city centre venues. This is truly an international event worth an estimated £2.8m to the City’s economy, with bands from over 20 countries and fans from over 40.
As well as live gigs, there are exhibitions, memorabilia sales, guest speakers, video shows, sightseeing tours and a convention. The Cavern offer packages which can include accommodation at a wide choice of city centre hotels and tickets to events or ticket only packages.
About The Cavern Club
The Cavern Club opened its doors on January 16, 1957 as a jazz club modelled on the famous Paris nightspot Le Caveau de la Huchette. The opening act was the Merseysippi Jazz Band.
Skiffle groups including the Quarrymen who eventually morphed into The Beatles, were allowed to play at the club but it was not until the early 1960s that it became a regular spot for blues bands and beat groups.
Between February 1961 and August 1963, The Beatles made 292 appearances at the club.
The original Cavern closed its doors in 1973 to make way for work on the city’s underground railway loop, with a replacement venue opened on the opposite side of Mathew Street. That club later became Eric’s.
The current Cavern was reopened on April 26, 1984 at the original address.
Cavern City Tours took over its running in 1991 and since then the venue has played host to a stellar line-up of artists including Oasis, Joe Bonamassa, Tom Robinson, Travis, Embrace, Arctic Monkeys, Adele, Paul Rogers and Sir Paul McCartney. Most recently during coronavirus U.K national lockdown, NME and Q Award winning indie/rock band The Cribs launched their new album streamed live from The Cavern Club.
