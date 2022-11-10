LEGENDARY SONGSTRESS ANITA BAKER ANNOUNCES 2023 TOUR DATES
THE LIMITED RUN BRINGS BAKER ON A FULL TOUR FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1995
Sat Nov 18 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023, including a Saturday, Nov. 18 date at Greensboro Coliseum. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
The tour celebrates Baker’s 40 years as a music icon in the industry since the release of her debut album, The Songstress, was released in 1983. These dates mark the first time she has been on a full tour since 1995 and it is also the first time The Songstress will be performing her classic hits live since winning back the rights to her masters.
"Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!! ....Gonna, bring some new music & some special guests, too." -ABXO🎼
Baker, born in Toledo, OH, and raised in Detroit, MI, is one of the most popular singers of soulful ballads during the height of the quiet storm period in the 1980s. Starting her career in the late 1970s with the funk band Chapter 8, Baker released her first solo album, The Songstress, in 1983. In 1986, she rose to stardom following the release of her Platinum-selling second album, Rapture, which included the Grammy-winning single “Sweet Love.” Baker has won eight Grammy Awards and has four Platinum albums, along with two Gold albums. Baker is a contralto, with a vocal range that extends her register to at least three octaves.
TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, November 17th at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.
PRESALE: Citi is the official card of Anita Baker’s tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Nov. 14th at 10 AM local time until Nov. 16th 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
2023 TOUR DATES:
* Not a Live Nation Date
Sat Feb 11 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*
Tue Feb 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Fri Feb 17 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Wed May 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri May 12 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Sun May 14 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Fri Jun 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Jul 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Nov 18 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Wed Nov 22 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Fri Nov 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*
Fri Dec 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sun Dec 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Dec 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Sat Dec 23 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visitwww.livenationentertainment.com.
