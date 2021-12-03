Legendary Look-Alike Matt Lewis at App Theatre on Dec. 17
“Christmas with Elvis” is a Tribute to “The King of Rock and Roll”
Boone, NC - The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country (ATHC) will be hosting celebrated Elvis Presley tribute-artist Matt Lewis and his 12-piece “Long Live the King” Orchestra for a night of rockabilly and holiday tunes at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 17. Hailed by USA TODAY as “The Best Elvis in Vegas,” there is no better talent than Matt Lewis to pay tribute to the great Presley legacy. This concert is sponsored by Piedmont Federal Savings Bank and Deal, Mosley, and Smith LLP.
Audiences can anticipate the holiday classics made famous by the original Presley, including “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” and (of course), “Blue Christmas.” In addition to these seasonal sensations, a proper homage will be paid to the rock legend across his career with music from his Rockabilly era, the legendary 1968 Comeback Special, and the iconic Vegas years.
Matt Lewis began his entertainment career as an Elvis tribute artist at the age of twelve. By his twenty-first birthday, he was headlining with the world-famous "Legends In Concert" show and has been with them for over fourteen years. In fact, Matt is currently appearing in "Legends in Concert" at The Tropicana Hotel on the Las Vegas strip. Matt has also appeared on the Jay Leno show, been featured on several pages of Entertainment Weekly and starred in a major feature film entitled "Tears Of A King".
Lewis has also entertained audiences all around the world, in Singapore, Germany, Australia, Poland, Canada, Japan, Monaco, China, and almost every major city in the United States. Numerous publications have praised and spotlighted Matt's talents, from the cover of Las Vegas' What's On, to the national magazine Entertainment Weekly.
"When you say ‘Elvis,’ I think fans get a picture of him in their minds that’s unique to them. I try to give the audience a chance to see their favorite version of him," says the highlylauded tribute artist.
Lewis is accompanied by Big Ray and the Kool Kats, a twelve-piece band of musicians that make up the “Long Live the King” Orchestra. Front man Ray Caddell formed this group in 1996, and ever since, this band from Charlottesville, Virginia has been rocking the wedding band scene. Hailed by Modern Bride Magazine as one of the “Best Wedding Bands in America,” this group can literally perform thousands of songs.
On performing alongside Lewis, Caddell says, “If you watch me during the show, you’ll see I spend a lot of time conducting but a lot of time looking out into the audience, because it’s just stunning to see the looks on their faces. There are some people out there who I’m not sure understand that Matt isn’t actually Elvis Presley.”
Matt Lewis, Big Ray, and the Kool Kats are expecting an enthusiastic return to their holiday special. “Elvis has some amazing Christmas music; he did a whole Christmas album. It’s great to play it with a big band. It’s just a magical time of year, and I think Elvis is definitely a big part of a lot of people’s Christmas,” says Lewis.
The Appalachian Theatre warmly invites High Country residents to join this live, in-person, and electrifying twist on the festive season. Tickets are available for purchase at $35, and may be obtained online through the touchless ticketing portal via www.apptheatre.org.
The App Theatre is committed to the safety and wellbeing of its community and will continue to follow the guidance of health and governmental officials in the development and implementation of COVID related policies.
For more information on Matt Lewis and his band, or to join the theatre’s e-blast list, get tickets, or purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.
