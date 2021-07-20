TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 23, AT 10 AM
(Winston-Salem, NC) – The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) is proud to announce the return of Crossroads @ SECCA on Friday, September 3 with a special performance by Bill Frisell: HARMONY featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman. The concert will take place in the McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium at SECCA.
Bill Frisell’s career as a guitarist and composer has spanned more than 40 years and many celebrated recordings, whose catalog has been cited by Downbeat as "the best recorded output of the decade.”
Beyond his own catalog, Frisell has contributed to the work of such collaborators as Paul Motian, John Zorn, Elvis Costello, Ginger Baker, The Los Angeles Philharmonic, Suzanne Vega, Loudon Wainwright III, Van Dyke Parks, Rickie, Lee Jones, Ronald Shannon Jackson, Marianne Faithful, John Scofield, Wayne Horvitz, Hal Willner, The Frankfurt Ballet, film director Gus Van Sant, David Sanborn, Brian Eno, and Daniel Lanois.
"Bill Frisell is the Clark Kent of the electric guitar,” wrote Gene Santoro in SPIN Magazine. “Soft-spoken and self-effacing in conversation, he apparently breathes in lungfuls of raw fire when he straps on his (guitar)...His music is not what is typically called jazz, though it turns on improvisation; it's not rock'n roll; and it sure ain't that tired dinosaur called fusion. In one of the biggest leaps of imagination since the Yardbirds and Jimi Hendrix, Frisell coaxes and slams his hovering split-toned ax into shapes of things to come...But besides being a guitar genius, he's turned into a terrific songwriter. Like Monk, Frisell's harmonic and melodic ideas form a succinct, seamless mesh with outer sonic and rhythmic ideas about his ax."
HARMONY is Frisell’s debut album with Blue Note Records, released in 2019 and produced by Lee Townsend. The New York Times describes the album as follows: “The eminent guitarist improvises in smoky ringlets of melody, drawing the influence of classic jazz guitar into a palette based on early American folk music. He has been a noted bandleader since the 1980’s, but has never released an album for Blue Note Records, jazz’ most illustrious label. That will change with HARMONY, which finds Frisell playing smoldering original compositions along with a few covers alongside vocalist Petra Haden, cellist Hank Roberts and guitarist and bassist Luke Bergman
Doors will open at 6 PM and the concert will begin at 7 PM Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 23 at 10 AM. Advance tickets are $40 for general admission and $50 for VIP tickets (including reserved seating area and a custom letterpress poster by Skillet Gilmore). Tickets can be purchased at http://secca.org/programs-crossroads.php.
About Crossroads @ SECCA
Launched in 2011, the Crossroads @ SECCA concert series aims to provide attendees with an extraordinary evening of music, art, food and drink featuring world-class musicians in an intimate concert environment. Crossroads alumni artists include Hiss Golden Messenger, Lonnie Holley, Gillian Welch, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Leon Russell, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Justin Townes Earle, Phil Cook, Dean & Britta, William Tyler, Patterson Hood, Odyssey 5, Chris Stamey, the Blind Boys of Alabama, and many more.
"SECCA’s Crossroads concert series has secured a firm foothold as one of the Piedmont’s most innovative – and maybe even the Triad’s premiere – concert series.”
- Ryan Snyder, YES! Weekly
About SECCA
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art, offers a front row seat to the art of our time through exhibitions, experiences, and education programs with a focus on regional working artists. Founded in 1956 and located on the scenic James G. Hanes estate in Winston-Salem, SECCA offers unique large-scale indoor and outdoor settings for exploring the intersections of contemporary art and culture. Learn more at https://SECCA.org.
SECCA is a division of the NC Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. SECCA receives operational funding from The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Additional funding is provided by the James G. Hanes Memorial Fund.
