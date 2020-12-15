Ticket prices increase on January 1, 2021, with many ticket types in short supply
FLOYD, VA — Across-the-Way Productions, Inc. invites patrons to embark on an ‘Odyssey’ to celebrate FloydFest 21, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 21 to 25, 2021, at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va. Ticket prices for the award-winning FloydFest 21~Odyssey increase Jan. 1, 2021, with many ticket types now in short supply.
Announced today for the lineup are ‘polyethnic Cajun slamgrass’ masters, Leftover Salmon; high-energy jazz-funk-reggae-electronica-grass wizard, Keller Williams; new-grass roots rockers, Acoustic Syndicate; old-time groove powerhouse, Hogslop String Band; sci-fi fusion trio, Consider the Source; psychedelic-soul rockers, The Broadcast; 2018 FloydFest On-the-Rise runner-up, Travers Brothership; and 2016 FloydFest On-the-Rise winner, Rebekah Todd & The Odyssey.
Earlier this year, Grammy-nominated, N.C. Music Hall of Fame-inducted folk-rock group, The Avett Brothers, were announced for the five-day, nine-stage, 100-act, award-winning festival; as well as Grammy-winner and country-music rule-breaker, Sturgill Simpson; and two-time Grammy-winners and Grand Ole Opry-members Old Crow Medicine Show. Also on the bill are Brooklyn’s funk-outfit Turkuaz, who are teaming up with Jerry Harrison of the Talking Heads and Adrian Belew of King Crimson, to honor one of rock’s most-iconic albums, Talking Heads’ Remain In Light; East Texas’ alt-country renegades, Whiskey Myers; Connecticut’s indie-groove all-stars, Goose; award-winning guitarist Molly Tuttle; Austin, Texas’ Americana, award-winning quintet, The Band of Heathens; psychedelic-soul rocker Nicole Atkins; rock-and-roll rule-breakers, Andy Frasco & The U.N.; NPR’s 2019 Slingshot Artist, Katie Pruitt; FloydFest 19~Voyage Home’s On-the-Rise Winner, DownTown Abby & The Echoes; and FloydFest 19~Voyage Home’s On-the-Rise Runner-Up, Hot Trail Mix (formerly ‘Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix’).
Patrons will also get to experience a special panel discussion during FloydFest 21~Odyssey, where Jerry Harrison of the Talking Heads, Adrian Belew of King Crimson and Dave Brandwein of Turkuaz will sit down with Rolling Stone contributing-writer Garret K. Woodward for a unique conversation about Remain In Light and the culture of rock music.
According to organizers, many more lineup announcements are coming soon, including additional artists originally on the lineup for FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest. The next artist reveals are slated for December 29 and mid-January 2021, with more to follow over the ensuing months.
Tickets for FloydFest 21~Odyssey are on sale now via www.floydfest.com. Click to https://floydfest2021.eventbrite.com for a direct link to tickets. Ticket prices increase soon, on Jan. 1, 2021. Subsequently, ticket prices increase again on April 1, 2021, again on July 1, 2021, and for the final time when gates open for the festival on July 21, 2021, if tickets remain.
Leftover Salmon
Few bands stick around for 30 years. Even fewer bands leave a legacy during that time that marks them as a truly special, once-in-lifetime type band. And no band has done all that and had as much fun as Leftover Salmon. Since their earliest days as a forward-thinking, progressive bluegrass band who had the guts to add drums to the mix and who was unafraid to stir in any number of highly combustible styles into their ever-evolving sound, to their role as a pioneer of the modern jam-band scene, to their current status as elder-statesmen of the scene, Leftover Salmon has been a crucial link in keeping alive the traditional music of the past while at the same time pushing that sound forward with their own weirdly, unique style.
Keller Williams
Since he first appeared on the scene in the early ’90s, Williams has defined the term independent artist. And his recordings tell only half the story. Keller built his reputation on his engaging live performances, no two of which are ever alike. For most of his career he has performed solo. His stage shows are rooted around Keller singing his own compositions and choice cover songs, while accompanying himself on acoustic guitar. With the use of today’s technology, Keller creates samples on the fly in front of the audience, with nothing pre-recorded, and the end result often leans toward a hybrid of alternative folk and groovy electronica. A genre Keller jokingly calls “acoustic dance music” or “ADM.”
Acoustic Syndicate
Acoustic Syndicate is a musical institution. Since 1994, their unique blend of bluegrass instruments, rock sensibilities and conscious songwriting has inspired a generation of musicians. Through seven albums, thousands of performances and tens-of-thousands of miles, Acoustic Syndicate has long been heralded as one of the important influences on the modern roots-music revival. If there was ever a band that could capture the universal truths of life from the roots up, it’s Acoustic Syndicate.
Hogslop String Band
Nashville-based Hogslop String Band creates and performs cross-genre music that pushes the boundaries of what old-time music could/should be, blending country, psych and astounding stamina for an energetic performance. With influences ranging from The Byrds to John Prine, to the 1920's sound of The Skillet Lickers, their recent direction is something not easily defined, but unmistakably Southern, unmistakably raw and exciting.
Consider the Source
Sci-fi fusion trio Consider the Source defy easy categorization. If intergalactic energy beings, upon their initiation into an order of whirling dervishes, built a pan-dimensional booty-shaking engine powered by psychedelic math … it would sound like a cut-rate CTS cover band. With their blend of progressive rock and improvisatory jazz, soaked in Indian and Middle Eastern styles, CTS blends disparate elements into an utterly original whole.
The Broadcast
Fronted by powerhouse vocalist Caitlin Krisko, The Broadcast is a psychedelic soul rock band hailing from Asheville, N.C. Produced by members of Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Broadcast delivers some of the most electrifying live shows today. Krisko’s sweeping lead vocals range from a whispered hush to a lioness roar, captivating audiences across the U.S. and Europe.
Travers Brothership
Songwriters. Singers. Multi-instrumentalists. Brothers. And, 2018 FloydFest On-the-Rise runner-up. At only 26, twins Eric Travers and Kyle Travers have been writing songs and stunning live audiences for well over half their lifetime. Presenting soulful, bluesy, rock n’ roll spun in psychedelic jam, Travers Brothership; also including singer/bassist/songwriter, Josh Clark, and keyboardist/songwriter/percussionist, Ian McIsaac, create a fierce and balanced team, strengthened by the 13 years they’ve spent together on and off the road.
Rebekah Todd & The Odyssey
2016 FloydFest On-the-Rise winner, N.C.-based Rebekah Todd is a gifted performer with a natural, soulful and effortless voice and three releases under her belt. Devoting her life to writing and touring since 2012, the singer-songwriter pulls inspiration from a wide range of musical genres, citing Lauryn Hill and Susan Tedeschi as influential touchstones.
New FloydFest merchandise is now available on the online merchandise store, including winter wear and brand-new designs for FloydFest 21’s ‘Odyssey’ theme: https://floydfest.presspressmerch.com/.
As announced in May, each patron who chose to rollover their tickets from FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest to FloydFest 21~Odyssey is automatically entered to win a free upgrade, and Across-the-Way Productions has awarded seven upgrades thus far, with plans to continue rewarding rollover patrons once a month through July 2021.
As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children's activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring 100 artists performing on nine stages over five days.
FloydFest is located at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va. Find detailed directions on www.floydfest.com.
Tickets for FloydFest 21~Odyssey are available by clicking to www.floydfest.comor https://floydfest2021.eventbrite.com. For more information, call (888) VA-FESTS or email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at http://floydfest.com/newsletter/, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Patrons can also opt-in for the FloydFest Text Club by texting “FloydFest” to 36000 on their mobile device.
