Lee Greenwood To Perform at The Reidsville Showcase Theater in Reidsville, North Carolina on February 25
'40 YEARS OF HITS TOUR' ANNOUNCES A BUSY 2022 FOR LEE GREENWOOD
REIDSVILLE, N.C. - Country music legend Lee Greenwood will be performing at The Reidsville Showcase Theater in Reidsville, N.C. on February 25 at 8pm EST. As part of his 40 Years of Hits Tour, Greenwood will be singing his signature song “God Bless The USA,” along with other fan-favorites including “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going, Going, Gone,” “Dixie Road,” and more. Fans will not want to miss this memorable night of entertainment that celebrates Greenwood’s iconic career.
To purchase tickets, visit HERE.
Greenwood’s 40 Years of Hits Tour finds the multi-awarded legendary country artist traveling across America for 40-plus concert dates already confirmed for 2022, with more being added. Sponsored by ABC Supply Company, Inc, the tour recognizes his amazing presence as an artist, musician, songwriter, philanthropist, and consummate entertainer since his emergence on the national charts in the ’80s. With over twenty Top 10 singles, garnering Grammy, CMA, and ACM awards, his stellar rise to unprecedented national attention in the wake of “God Bless the USA,” has given Lee Greenwood a permanent place of prominence amid the true legends of American music, crossing both decades and multiple genres.
Follow Lee Greenwood on all social media platforms as well as his website for updates to his tour schedule and get notified when tickets go on sale.
About Lee Greenwood:
Throughout his expansive career, international country music icon Lee Greenwood has earned multiple CMA and ACM Awards, a Grammy Award for Top Male Vocal Performance on “I.O.U,” in 1985, and a multitude of other prestigious awards nominations. His discography includes twenty-two studio albums, seven compilation albums, seven No. 1 hits, and thirty-eight singles including songs like “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring On Her Finger Time on Her Hands,” “She’s Lyin’,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns if You’re the Rose,” “Dixie Road,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going Going Gone,” “You Got A Good Love Comin’,” among others. His stand-out hit “God Bless the U.S.A.” has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001, and 2003), giving it the distinction of being the only song in any genre of music to achieve that feat. It reached the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart shortly after 9/11. Known for his stand-out patriotism and support of the U.S. military, Greenwood has been honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s National Patriot’s Award and entertained troops on more than 30 USO Tours.
