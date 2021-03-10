Lauren Light shines

Lauren Light continues basking in her role as a dark pop girl boss, looking to shine with a licensing agency, podcast, and her latest album, “You’re Not My Boyfriend,” out now via streaming platforms.
As a songwriter, Light walks the line of penning emotional pop music for her records while filling an array of sonic requests to write “sync” music for commercial and cinematic backgrounds.
While she relishes the variety in writing for sync, her passion comes through her brand of emotive pop. “I love writing music that makes people feel something,” she said. “If that’s sad, happy, or even nostalgic—I just like bringing people to that place.” Her new record hits the mark, touching on notes for Kelly Clarkson’s fans or an electro-popped Alanis Morissette.
In Top 40 fashion, “You’re Not My Boyfriend” follows lines of life after love. “This is definitely a breakup album,” Light said. “It explores the process for before, during, and after,” with the two latest singles, “Band-Aid” and “Text From My Ex,“ outlining ends of that cycle.
The former, an R&B pop ballad released in December, explores the middle of an imploding relationship—one where Light found herself, “holding onto someone that had already let go,” she said, “and wishing if they were going to break my heart, they would just rip it off like a band-aid.” A remix featuring a rap-verse from William Nesmith closes the record. “He surprised me on TikTok when I originally released Band-Aid,” Light explained. “I told him he needed to track it ASAP for the album!”
But the album doesn’t hinge solely on heartbreak. In “Text From My Ex,” Light becomes whole in the danceable track, she added at the last minute, inspired by a real-life titular scenario. “I had just finalized all the tracks for the album that day and got a random text from my ex,” she explained. “It was the first time I felt like I had really moved on.” And instead of replying, “I deleted their number and wrote a fun, sarcastic song about it with my friend Steve,” she added. “It felt like a wrap-up of everything I had gone through and how I came out stronger in the end. I hope others can hear this anthem and claim it as their own.”
Anthems and emotions follow the shades of Light’s brand of “dark pop,” which she discerns from the bubblegum variety using “darker elements and sounds, with a splash of R&B and soul in the mix.” Exploring the bounds of genres is an element bridging her work from personal to commercial.
“I get to do a little bit of everything when writing for a specific scene in a show or a brand’s commercial,” she said of developing sync material. “I’ve always loved writing and singing multiple genres of music, so it’s the perfect space for me to go wild.”
Light distinguishes ends of that space through a handful of project-identities: LUX AURI is for cinematic trailers, Lightminded is her “sassy trap” duo with LA-based artist Soulplusmind, “FVB” is for full upbeat ambient ad music, and “everything else” falls under ABSTRCT, a production team she maintains with friends.
“These all have new songs coming out all the time,” she noted of her continuous stream of commercial material, boasting a 200-plus song catalog searchable on her website. “I’ve spent my quarantine writing a lot of music,” she said.
The various identities work under twoOHsix music’s umbrella, a Los Angeles-based licensing-agency she co-founded with Alex Helton, Chelsey Coy, and Megan Mohyla. “It’s crazy being three-hours ahead of everyone you work with daily,” Light said of juggling life across the coasts, listing a few of her favorite placements landing in shows like Marvel’s Runaways; and in ads for Walmart and Hailstorm.
Although she can’t name brands (or the film) she’s currently working with, Light is excited about upcoming placements. “That’s the thing with sync. Your song can land a spot sometimes up to six months before anyone else can know or see it,” she said.
A graduate of the Berklee College of Music, Light parleys her experience over “The EnLightened Musician,” a weekly podcast, now in its second year that focuses on building business within the music industry. Each episode features guests “from every part of the industry and worldwide,” discussing topics central to the music business.
“The goal is to have as many different backgrounds as possible,” she explained, “so we all can learn from each other and grow as a music community.” Upcoming episodes will cover landing sponsorships and a Q&A on sync music.
While Light basks in her songwriting work, she’s looking forward to a return of live performance. “Being on stage is truly the one thing I’ve missed the most,” she said, reflecting on her recent appearance at Oden Brewing Company for their Women’s Day pop-up and dates currently filling her calendar.
Light’s next appearance will be at Grove Winery on March 27. “The EnLightened Musician” streams weekly on Tuesdays, and her latest album, “You’re Not My Boyfriend,” is out now.
