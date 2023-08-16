Singer-songwriter Shay Martin Lovette to open show
(Galax, Va.) – The Blue Ridge Music Center is presenting Larry & Joe with guest Shay Martin Lovette for an evening of folk fusion and heartfelt singing at 7 p.m., Saturday, August 26, in the outdoor amphitheater. The Music Center is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax and 30 minutes from Sparta and Mount Airy, N.C.
Based in the Triangle area of North Carolina, Joe Troop and Larry Bellorín are versatile multi-instrumentalists and singer-songwriters on a mission to show that music has no borders. As a duo, they perform a fusion of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music on harp, banjo, cuatro, fiddle, guitar, maracas, and whatever else they decide to throw in the van. Their program features a distinct blend of musical inheritances and traditions as well as storytelling about the ways that music and social movements coalesce.
Bellorín grew up in Punta de Mata in the state of Monagas, Venezuela. By age six, he became a shoe shiner and built a faithful clientele by singing as he polished, taking requests for the Vallenatos (a popular folk music genre from Colombia). He eventually caught the attention of a local music educator who invited him to study at the city’s premiere music school. Playing professionally by the age of 11, he went on to accompany countless Venezuelan musical luminaries. In 2012, he left for the United States when his home country began to collapse and new political realities threatened Larry and his family’s lives.
Troop is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter hailing originally from Winston-Salem, N.C. The founder of the Grammy-nominated string band Che Apalache, his music is deeply inspired by the decade he spent living in Buenos Aires and traveling across Latin America. The pandemic unexpectedly landed him back in North Carolina and forced Che Apalache into hiatus. Troop’s music reflects his time spent living abroad as well as his upbringing in the North Carolina Piedmont. Now based in Durham, N.C., he leads various ensembles which play his original music.
Lovette, a Boone, N.C.-based songwriter and musician, will kick off the show. Growing up in nearby Wilkes County, he brings his admiration for the rich musical traditions of his home region to craft originals like “Parkway Bound.” In 2019, Lovette and his backing band won the band competition at MerleFest.
On his most recent album Scatter & Gather, Lovette presents a collection of songs that showcase the gravity of his writing and arranging. Written mostly from a remote, creek-side cabin, the songs feature his harmonica playing and skills as a wordsmith, drifting between folk, indie, and homestyle roots music.
Tickets are $20 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. Advance tickets are available online at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org. Tickets can be purchased on the evening of the show at the admission gates.
Parking opens at 5:15 p.m. and is free. Admission to the amphitheater begins at 5:45 p.m.
The Galax Smokehouse will offer barbecue, home-style side dishes, and beverages for purchase during the concert.
Larry & Joe + Shay Martin Lovette
When: 7 p.m., Saturday, August 26
Where: Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, Va.
Tickets: $20 for adults, free for children 12 and younger. Available at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.
Additional information: Call (866) 308-2773, ext. 212
