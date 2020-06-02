On June 19, 2020, Julien’s Auctions will sell Kurt Cobain’s 1959 Martin D-18E.
On June 19, 2020, Julien’s Auctions will sell Kurt Cobain’s 1959 Martin D-18E. This guitar was used to perform on MTV Unplugged in 1993.
At that time, Nirvana and MTV had some tension – or more specifically, Kurt Cobain and MTV had a lot of tension. It might have begun at the 1992 MTV Video Awards, or because Cobain didn’t think that Nirvana was in enough rotation on the video channel. Whatever the reason, or despite the reason, they agreed to work together on an episode of MTV Unplugged.
According to Cobain biographer Danny Goldberg, Cobain saw the Unplugged performance as “his show.” Goldberg went on to say, “Kurt saw it as art, not as promo, and no one was going to tell him what to do with his art.”
The lead up to the performance did not go smoothly. MTV appeared to want a “greatest hits” performance by the band. Nirvana wanted to do it their own way. Everything down to the stage setting was influenced by the band.
MTV wanted “big stars” to make an appearance in the performance. The band wanted Meat Puppets to perform.
Nirvana, and Kurt, got their way in most things. They planned a fourteen-song set where they played six covers, three by the Meat Puppets, one by the Scottish band the Vaselines, one by David Bowie, and probably the most famous, by Lead Belly.
While it is difficult to believe today, Bowie was actually out of style at the time. According to Ed Power in an Independent article titled Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged at 25, “Back then Bowie was still regarded as a sort of super-naff crazy uncle to Phil Collins. It is hard to convey just how uncool he was in the early Nineties.” Cobain took risks with this performance.
The set included eight of Nirvana’s own songs: one song from Bleach, four songs from Nevermind, and three songs from In Utero.
All of this was played on one very special Martin D18-E, but it wasn’t that special. Cobain didn’t play remarkable guitars; Cobain played guitars remarkably. According to Nirvana guitar tech Ernie Bailey, “I believe Kurt like the D-18E because it was so strange and unique for a Martin acoustic.”
Cobain purchased the guitar in Los Angeles in the Fall of 1993 at Voltage Guitars. It is one of only 302 made by Martin as one of their first forays into producing acoustic-electric guitars.
But Cobain cheated with this guitar. The Unplugged format was meant to be acoustic. Cobain insisted on having an amplifier on his acoustic-electric Martin. An amp was hidden inside a monitor and placed next to the stage. No one complained, who would?
It is wild to note that Nirvana was the only band to complete an Unplugged episode in one take. Most bands did two or three takes of a song to correct errors. Despite the uneven rehearsals, reported illness by Cobain, and Dave Grohl having to pull back on his drumming, the performance came off perfectly. Not a corporate kind of perfect, maybe not even musically perfect. It was perfect for Nirvana; it was perfect for their fans.
An album of the performance was released on November 1, 1994, just a little less than a year from the taping at Sony Music Studios in New York on November 18, 1993.
NME ranks Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York as #1 in their list of the “50 Greatest Live Albums.” The album won the GRAMMY award for Best Alternative Music Performance of 1995. It has currently gone five times platinum according to the RIAA. The album debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200.
If you had the good fortune to meet Cobain, and you got his signature, the value can be quite high. This signed cut sheet shown below sold for $2,800. Collector’s note: Cobain often signed his name “Kurdt.”
Megan Mahn Miller is the owner and president of Mahn Miller Collective, Inc., an appraisal company that specializes in celebrity memorabilia (along with other hard-to-value items). Visit www.mahnmiller.com for more information.
