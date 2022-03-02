Korn returns to the Triad

Are you ready?!? Korn is coming to the Greensboro Coliseum with Chevelle and Code Orange on March 11 as a part of a 19-date arena-tour on which the Boys from Bakersfield “break apart the pain and Start The Healing,” to celebrate their latest album, “Requiem.”
Fresh from their “Requiem Mass” Livestream release event, Korn is carrying a new light across their 14th record, shedding the darkness as encapsulated in their lead single, “Start the Healing.” The intimate performance, staged at the Hollywood United Methodist Church, suggested funeral attire as the band honored the departed while celebrating what lies ahead.
But while the new album treads happier waters, waves still rock the group. Bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu appeared on the record, but won’t be joining the tour — continuing his hiatus and focusing on his own healing process. Suicidal Tendencies bassist Roberto ‘Raz’ Diaz has been filling in for live shows.
“I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system,” Fieldy said via social media in June. “I love you,” he added, turning to his bandmates, “and I don’t want to bring any tension or bad vibes to the circle.”
It’s reciprocated, if distant. “I love him; he’s my brother,” Davis told James Hickie in Kerrang!. But after experiencing the loss of his estranged wife, Deven Davis, of an overdose in 2018, he refuses to ever again be an idle witness to substance abuse. “I will feel guilt for the rest of my fucking life because of that,” Davis added. “I tried my hardest but perhaps if I’d been a little bit tougher there’d have been a different outcome. I pray that he can figure it out and get better and come back and be a huge part of this band again.”
Loss hangs heavy in Davis’ circle, the depth of which he explored in Korn’s previous album, “The Nothing.” Plunging into his own darkness, grieving the death of his mother and ex-wife within a handful of months prior to production. “That was my chance to get it out, record it, and share it with the world,” he told Hickie.
With “Requiem,” Korn turns a cathartic corner. And with the lead single, they’re ready to “Start the Healing.” As a whole, the band feels reinvigorated. “Energized by a new creative process free of time constraints, the band was able to do things with Requiem that the past two decades haven’t always afforded them,” they noted in a press release, “such as taking additional time to experiment together or diligently recording to analog tape — processes which unearthed newfound sonic dimension and texture in their music.”
They keep it tight, running just 32-minutes over nine tracks. Audibly less ambient than other recent works, Rolling Stone described “Requiem,” as “explosive.” A notable return to Korn’s core—around which the group is happily unified. “We were writing as a unit, which was really exciting,” Davis said in Kerrang!. “I got to orchestrate and lay the bed down for what I wanted to do with the music.”
“Requiem” marks a multifaceted trip back to their roots, with source material reflecting how life these days might actually be peachy. “I’m in a better place mentally than I’ve ever been,” Davis told NME, “where I’m not in a constant state of fucking fear or anxiety or depression.”
Healing and hope ripple across heavy riffs — bouncing between a group of friends who’ve been growling across stages together for almost 30 years. “We’re still like those 24-year-old kids making that first record, we still get that excited,” Davis told Hickie, “working together is like doing drugs for us now — we’re continuously chasing that first high.”
In that chase, they’ll return to the Triad for the first time in 11 years, having last played the LJVM Coliseum on the “Monster Energy Music as a Weapon V Tour,” in 2011 (with Disturbed, In This Moment, and Sevendust). Korn actually made their Triad debut (ala a Ziggy’s Presents show) in Winston-Salem, at the Millennium Center, with The Pharcyde, in 1996.
The upcoming concert, with special guests Chevelle and Code Orange, will mark their third appearance at the Greensboro Coliseum complex — following the “Rock is Dead Tour” with Rob Zombie and Videodrone in 1999 and 2000’s “Sick and Twisted Tour,” with Mindless Self Indulgence and Staind.
But Korn isn’t living in the past. “It’s time to shed the skin and #StartTheHealing,” the band said in a Facebook wish for New Year’s. Meanwhile, for Davis, as he sings on “Let The Dark Do The Rest,” “I just want to see what the future holds.”
“Requiem,” the 14th album from Korn, is out now via Loma Vista Recordings. They’ll be at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, with Chevelle and Code Orange, on March 11.
