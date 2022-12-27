Kick-Off Event To Be Held At Richard Childress Racing For Letters From Home 50-States Tour
LEXINGTON, NC. Letters From Home is hosting a press event on Tuesday, January 24th 2023 to kick-off their biggest endeavor yet: a four month 50-States Tour that will have the show performing in all 50 states in just 4 months.
From January-May 2023, Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann will be traveling the entire country performing one show in each of the United States as the singing and dancing sensation called Letters From Home. The show was founded in 2010, featuring music from the soundtracks of WWII, Vietnam, and beyond. This vaudevillian-style singing & tap dancing duo has honored our veterans, active military heroes and their families, by uniting the nation through music. Since its inception, Letters From Home has performed over 900 shows across the country. A documentary on the group produced by “Our State” Television (David Hardy) won an Emmy award in 2015. In 2019, Erinn and Dan traveled to Normandy, France to perform during the 75th Anniversary of D-Day festivals where they sang the National Anthem on June 6th at sunset on Omaha Beach. Letters From Home returned to Europe in May 2022 to perform for WWII Veterans touring in The Netherlands and Belgium.
All 50 venues across the United States have been secured for the tour and tickets are now available. To view the tour route or to purchase tickets in the state nearest you, visit www.LettersFromHomeSingers.com.
The press kick-off event will take place from 9:30am-11:30am on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, and will include preview performances by Letters From Home, an overview of tour, photo and interview opportunities, a presentation by Footsteps Researchers, special veterans presentations, a cash 50/50 raffle and more. The event is free of charge and open to the press and all public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.