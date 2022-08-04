Kellin Foundation Hosts ‘Journey to Brave’ Community Celebration and Live Concert Sept. 22
Gipsy Danger will perform for the fundraiser, which helps provide free behavioral health services for 13K+ people annually.
Greensboro, NC – The nonprofit Kellin Foundation will host its annual Journey to Brave event from 6-8 pm, Sept. 22, at Center City Park in Greensboro with emcee Tanya Rivera and a live performance by the folk rock band Gipsy Danger. Admission is free but donations are encouraged.
Donate now at www.kellinfoundation.org/journey-to-brave.
The event celebrates this year’s merger of the Kellin Foundation and Mental Health Greensboro. All money raised will help Kellin Foundation provide free mental health and substance use services to more than 13,000 people in the local community annually.
Businesses, individuals and nonprofits that wish to support this mission may become an event sponsor. Restaurants, bars, and coffee shops may become an event Brave Partner by designating a specialty menu item and donating a portion of the sales. For more information about sponsorship or the partner program, visit the event website.
Rivera is an Emmy Award-winning journalism and the anchor and executive produce for WFMY News 2’s “2 Wants to Know” newscast. Gipsy Danger is a new grass band from Burlington, NC. The group plays rock, pop, and indie tunes with bluegrass instruments for a style that is sure to have the crowd dancing.
About Kellin Foundation The Kellin Foundationis a 501(c)(3) organization that provides free behavioral health services to uninsured or underinsured individuals who otherwise may not have access to care. With over 82 years of service to the community, our mission is to strengthen resilience among children, families, adults, and communities through trauma-informed behavioral health services focused on prevention, treatment, and healing. One of only two National Child Traumatic Stress Network (NCTSN) partner organizations in North Carolina, our team is also nationally recognized for expertise in serving individuals with both mental health and substance use disorders. In 2021, the organization served more than 13,000 people. Learn more at www.KellinFoundation.org.
