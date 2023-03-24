Winston-Salem, NC -- The Piedmont Wind Symphony is pleased to announce Katherine White as the organization’s new Executive Director. As Executive Director, White will help guide the PWS as it continues to expand the audience for wind band music and provide a creative platform from which musicians and composers may entertain, educate, and grow.
White has over 25 years’ experience in nonprofit administration, most recently in Oakland, CA, working with arts organizations such as the Oakland Symphony, the Monterey Museum of Art and the Oakland Ballet Company. Prior to moving to Oakland, White called Winston-Salem home for more than 45 years and her experience with its arts community runs deep. She previously served as Director of Operations and Fundraising for the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) and as founding Executive Director for the New Winston Museum (now MUSE).
White looks forward to coming back to Winston-Salem and its arts community, as she explains, “After a long five years away, I’m thrilled to be returning to Winston-Salem and it’s a real honor to be part of the renaissance of Piedmont Wind Symphony. With Maestro Norman’s creative vision, the steadfast commitment of the PWS Board of Directors and talented musicians, and the generous support of the community, there is no limit to the positive impact that PWS will have in this City of Arts and Innovation.”
Mark Vaders, President of the PWS Board of Directors, shares White’s excitement about her joining the organization. “Katherine’s combination of deep arts administration experience and close ties with the Piedmont community is exactly what PWS needs right now to supercharge the growth we have seen under Mark Norman’s incredible artistic leadership,” explains Vaders. “We already feel like she is part of the PWS family, and we cannot wait to see what she will accomplish!”
Piedmont Wind Symphony Music Director/Conductor, Mark Norman, agrees. “PWS and I are elated that Katherine is joining our team!” says Norman. “We are so fortunate to have her vast arts administration experience and knowledge of the Piedmont community leading our staff as we together expand our diverse performance, outreach, and educational programs.”
The Piedmont Wind Symphony, one of the nation’s premiere professional symphonic wind bands, is known for its unique take on contemporary and traditional symphonic wind band music. Since its founding over 30 years ago, PWS has grown to serve a broad audience and has become an essential contributor to the local and global arts community. The Piedmont Wind Symphony is made possible by support from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and generous donations from its corporate partners and patrons.
For more information about the Piedmont Wind Symphony and its upcoming performances, visit www.piedmontwindsymphony.com.
