JUSTICE WORLD TOUR 2022—PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE—
HITS THE ROAD IN NORTH AMERICA FEBRUARY 2022
MAY 6, 2022 – New York, NY - Grammy Award®-winning global superstar Justin Bieber announces his rescheduled world tourdates today. The tour was to kick off this summer but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, the tour is being moved to 2022. The Justice WorldTour 2022 is adding 7 new arena shows to total 52-dates.
Justin returns to the road on the heels of the global #1 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. Bieber made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his certified-platinum smash hit “Peaches.” With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and is the #1 artist on Spotify global with over 75 million monthly listeners. Justice has garnered over four and a half billion streams worldwide since its release in March.
The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, kicks off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on Friday, February 18, 2022 and wraps up in North America in Milwaukee at Milwaukee Summerfest on Friday, June 24, 2022. New arena stops include Austin, Jacksonville and Indianapolis. The tour will also hit New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto and many more.
As the official wireless partner for the Justice World Tour, T-Mobile and Justin Bieber continue their successful partnership, forged in 2017 with their #UnlimitedMoves Super Bowl campaign. T-Mobile customers can get access to stage-front tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even the sold-out shows! Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices – just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers.
Tickets for new shows go on sale later this month. More details at justinbiebermusic.com soon.
A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.
Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting causes that embody justice in action.
JUSTICE WORLD TOUR DATES:
Friday, February 18, 2022
San Diego, CA
Pechanga Arena
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Las Vegas, NV
T-Mobile Arena
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Glendale, AZ
Gila River Arena
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Inglewood, CA
The Forum
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma Dome
Monday, February 28, 2022
San Jose, CA
SAP Center at San Jose
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
San Jose, CA
SAP Center at San Jose
Friday, March 4, 2022
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
Monday, March 7, 2022
Los Angeles, CA
STAPLES Center
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Los Angeles, CA
STAPLES Center
Friday, March 11, 2022
Portland, OR
MODA Center
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Home Energy Arena
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Denver, CO
Ball Arena
Friday, March 18, 2022
Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
Monday, March 21, 2022
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
Friday, March 25, 2022
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena
Monday, March 28, 2022
Ottawa, ON
Canadian Tire Centre
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Montreal, QC
Bell Centre
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
Friday, April 1, 2022
Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center
Monday, April 4, 2022
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro Coliseum
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Jacksonville, FL
Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena***
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
Monday, April 11, 2022
Orlando, FL
Amway Center***
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Miami, FL
AmericanAirlines Arena
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Cincinnati, OH
Heritage Bank Center***
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse***
Sunday, April 24, 2022
DesMoines, IA
Wells Fargo Arena***
Monday, April 25, 2022
St. Louis, MO
Enterprise Center
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Austin, TX
Moody Center***
Friday, April 29, 2022
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
Sunday, May 1, 2022
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Kansas City, MO
T-Mobile Center
Friday, May 6, 2022
Minneapolis, MN
Target Center
Monday, May 9, 2022
Chicago, IL
United Center
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Chicago, IL
United Center
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Buffalo, NY
KeyBank Center
Monday, May 16, 2022
Columbus, OH
Schottenstein Center
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
Sunday, June 5, 2022
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena
Friday, June 10, 2022
Washington DC
Capital One Arena
Monday, June 13, 2022
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena***
Monday, June 20, 2022
Boston, MA
TD Garden
Friday, June 24, 2022
Milwaukee, WI
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
***On Sale Soon
All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date.
Visit justinbiebermusic.com for further information.
