Just Gophers are taking a swing at a new album as real gophers take cover from groundskeepers and golfers during the Greater Greensboro Open (technically the Wyndham Championship) going down at Sedgefield Country Club August 3-6.
With all the golf hoopla, Just Gophers makes a fitting band to highlight as the Pfafftown rockers (and devout “Caddyshack” fans) gear up to release their upcoming EP “Elevate,” the first release under their new, non-murderous moniker.
Offering a hard-driving rock-n-roll answer to the age-old question: “what happens when four drummers decide to start a rock band with influences ranging from metal and reggae, to punk rock and hair bands, combine that with a borderline obsession with the movie Caddyshack?” The quartet of friends and movie buffs continue on the grounds they first laid as “Killing Gophers.”
“We all love the movie,” said vocalist and guitarist Mike Cobler, ”and the original band name came from our love for Bill Murray’s character, who is the groundskeeper trying to deal with the gopher tearing up the course.”
Employing film references and “invading Bushwood Country Club” for every show — be it the fairgrounds or fundraisers for their neighborhood pool — the quartet are more movie fans than sports dudes, though they did spend July 4 at Bowman Gray, performing as the pre-show for the Carolina Disco Turkeys game.
When it comes to the fairways, “we’ve played but none of us are serious golfers,” Cobler explained, though his love for high-energy rock is matched by the high energy of the cycling world. Having spent thirty-some years in the bike biz, “one of our highlights of the last year was playing the Gears & Guitars festival,” he noted. “To play on the stage that Better Than Ezra played on the night before was pretty incredible.”
As Just Gophers these days, the group continues the momentum behind their high-energy songs and stage presence that earned them “Best Original Band” in both the 2022 and 2023 YES! Weekly reader poll along with individual members snagging top spots for their instruments two years in a row.
Cobler is joined by longtime buds: guitarist Mark McKernan, Kevin Beroth on bass, and Tim Bernthal on drums — the lineup might sound familiar for fans of the millennium-era group My Cousin Walt. “That was our previous band,” Cobler said. “We were originally alt country-punk and morphed as personnel changed into more of a rock/rock alternative band. Kevin was on drums back then. When our longtime bass player Chris Myers moved away, we found Tim — who took over drums and Kevin switched to bass. Then Mark came along on lead guitar, and with all these changes we decided a name change was in order.”
The group first putted around as Killing Gophers — having engaged in a sort of rebrand to Just Gophers over the summer. “We don’t hate Gophers, we just love Caddyshack,” became a recurring intro. With that “out of the way,” they’re excited to rock.
“Sometimes you just know it’s time,” Cobler explained of the process. “Even though it was totally tongue in cheek — we all love animals — some people looked at the name funny, others were too young to know Caddyshack.”
Rather than hosting a film school, “we began to question whether we should have killing in the band name,” Cobler continued. “Thanks to our exhaustive market research — we asked three people — we settled on Just Gophers.” As the Caddyshack quote goes: “You have to fall back on superior intelligence and superior firepower,” after all.
And for Just Gophers, that firepower comes from the punk undertones of their work and their passion for original music. “No laptops or backing tracks. We’re just four guys rocking out,” Cobler said, “and the new album is definitely more straightforward rock.”
Offering a sort of elevation in their sound, “Elevate,” is a six-song EP that tows a line somewhere between Rush and Foo Fighters. Though their punk underpinnings still ring on tracks like “She’s a Liar.” While the subject matter continues to follow the pensive self-awareness Cobler has long established in his writing. “A lot of the songs are introspective,” he explained. “I can be pretty hard on myself and I think folks can relate to that.” It’s a concept carried into their latest single, “The Problem.”
“At one time or another we all feel like we are the problem,” he said. “Part of the lyrics deal with my ADHD, which has been a lifelong issue for me.”
With a lyric video currently out on the Just Gopher’s Youtube channel, the track was also selected for an upcoming segment for the WXII/CW Summer Concert Series. “Steve Jones and everyone from WXII made us feel really comfortable,” Cobler recalled of filming the session at the Reeves Theater in Elkin. “It was such a great experience. We can’t wait to see the finished product!”
Turning to the album, “we recorded everything at EMR Recorders in Winston,” Cobler explained, praising the work of engineer Doug Williams, with whom they also recorded their 2022 EP “Get. In. Line.”. “Doug does a great job truly representing what we sound like live, which we feel is pretty important.”
Getting to live shows themselves, Just Gophers will host the official “release extravaganza” to celebrate “Elevate,” with special guests, on the Lawn at ROAR in Winston-Salem on September 30.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
