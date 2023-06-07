Black Triad artists and cultural creators are doing their part to “Lift Every Voice and Sing” the celebrations of Black liberation for Juneteenth — and showcasing those doing the work all year long — all around the Triad.
Doing the work to help the hungry, the Allen Jay Recreation Center will host a Juneteenth party and canned food drive with “music, food, games and more for the whole family,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. , located at 1073 E. Springfield Road in High Point.
Down Triangle Lake Road, Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church will host A Juneteenth Celebration of Color from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 17. DJ Energizer will set the tone and party vibes of “fun, food, fellowship, and family,” along with vendors and a variety of live performers.
Juneteenth celebrations continue on Sunday as the Carl Chavis YMCA will host a “Celebration of Freedom” from noon to 5 p.m. on June 18. With a plea for unity within the community, the event will feature a “Walk in Solidarity” led by Uniting Black Men for Change (an organization aimed at “uplifting Black men as fathers, husbands, and overall productive citizens within their communities”). There will also be live entertainment, cultural exchanges, health screenings, a talent showcase, games, and vendors. Organizers intend an experience that “will continue to uplift one another and our community.”
In Winston-Salem, Triad Cultural Arts, Inc will bring the “Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom and the Will to be Free” festival to the Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem on June 17. Organizers invite the community to “enjoy the rich African American cultural traditions at the Juneteenth Festival celebrating the 158th Anniversary of Freedom!”
Spread across three stages, with two exhibits highlighting the “Shotgun House Legacy Site” project and “Rooted in Race: A Community’s Journey to School Integration, which explores the history of school desegregation around Winston-Salem.
Inside, the Biotech Place Stage will offer a “break from the sun,” along with vendors, community information sessions, and “rousing Gospel music” from 1 to 5 p.m. Scheduled artists include: Renaissance Choir, Galvin Crisp & Class Act, Tribute To Joycelyn Johnson, Macedonia S.D. Johnson Celestial Mass Choir, and Gifted 3.
Outside, the Bailey Park main stage will run 1-8 p.m., with R&B, jazz, youth artists, food vendors, produce stands, and more. Musical offerings include: Felecia Piggott Anderson, Quick Image Band, Band Clazz, Phase Band, and Aretha Meets Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band. Yoga demonstrations, line dancing and Otesha African Dance will go down in between sets.
There’s also a “Kid’s Kingdom” stage in Bailey Park from 1 to 5 p.m. Crafts, games and face painting are among the activities; plus performances, dance showcases and demonstrations from the Triad Dance Team, Mr. GP aka Gods Plan, Wayne Jones and Greater Vision Dance, and an African Movement demonstration.
The Kingdom stage will also host the coronation of the 2023 “Queen Juneteenth and court” in a “cultural theatrical pageant that uplifts the heritage and scholarship of participants,” organizers said. “It’s designed to provide the necessary infrastructure to succeed in higher education. Participants are female high school junior students in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system, with a 2.5 GPA or higher, an interest in leadership, a desire to serve in the community and will attend an HBCU.”
From three stages to three years, the number seems to be a charm for Black artists and Juneteenth organizers in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Juneteenth GSO will celebrate its third-year of festivities expanding across Greensboro June 15-18. Meanwhile, Steady:Hyperactive’s third-annual “Juneteenth Jubilee” returns to SECCA on June 17.
In Winston-Salem, the busy bees that make up the SteadyHype art and media collective are abuzz for another round of “Jubeelee,” with performances, panels, and vendors. “Our collaboration with SECCA is a celebration of Black arts in the Triad and all it provides,” said SteadyHype-r Donovan Beatty. “Juneteenth is a recognition for how far we’ve come as Black people — and a society as a whole — while noticing how far we still have to go.”
For the 2023 jubilee, SECCA will be open for free tours and a panel discussion with regional artists, hosted by Maya “Sol” Williams; and featuring special guest, Vitus Shell, a Louisiana-based mixed-media painter whose work is “geared toward the black experience, giving agency to people from this community through powerful images deconstructing, sampling, and remixing identity, civil rights, and contemporary black culture.”
Shell’s “‘Bout It ‘Bout It, The Political Power of Just Being” collection is currently on display at SECCA through June 18; and he’ll be leading a tour of the exhibition during the Jubeelee; along with hosting a portrait session to collect images for future projects.
“Vitus is an extraordinarily talented artist and being able to meet him, talk to him personally, and him being open to coming back and talking about his art to the masses despite his busy schedule is beautiful,” Beatty said. “We’re excited he was able to be a part of the festival.”
Portraits and panels are part of the free events; with ticketed afternoon and evening performances “blessed by the bee” of artists within the SteadyHype hive. “We’re also grateful for SECCA giving us the platform,” Beatty said, “and we’re excited to see what the future holds.”
In Greensboro, Juneteenth GSO is also celebrating its third year as an organizational committee, with a whole weekend of celebrations running June 15-18.
Expanding across the downtown areas with an eye on intention, the 2023 Juneteenth GSO festivities offer a sister-studded opening event at the Carolina Theatre and a spiritual interfaith closing celebration at Barber Park; with a stacked weekend of events including a formal awards ceremony, an uptown arts and crafts session, and a food truck block party at both Center City and LeBauer parks. “It’s more food, more fun, bigger and Blacker!,” said April Parker, who was among the handful of Black creatives who formed the official Juneteenth GSO committee in 2020.
Having been organizing Juneteenth events for years before joining the ranks of artists to officially establish a committee, Parker is excited at Juneteenth GSO’s expansion, while carefully curating events with intention and value.
“I consider myself an architect of Black space,” Parker explained. “That’s my art. And the cultural work of creating a Black space and building through that; and being intentional is a part of my artmaking.”
Taken all together, Juneteenth GSO’s festivities focus on a shared vision: “a multi-day festival that centers Black culture in the community, amplifies Black lives, and centers Black voices,” organizers said, “and we’re welcoming the third-year with some familiar faces and some new ones!”
Lavinia “Momma Love” Jackson is another familiar face (and committee co-cofounder) turning that vision into reality. A multi-award-winning author and poet, Jackson has “been a part of the Juneteenth GSO evolution for 10 years,” Parker said, referencing the ways Jackson has continued to “center Black Women, as artists and architects, of the work.”
Within that framework, Jackson developed the “Sistars of Juneteenth” opening celebration as a platform welcoming “Black joy and creativity.” The 2023 event runs on June 15 at the Carolina Theatre. “Sistars of Juneteenth opens the festival by celebrating local Black women artists who fill the stage with their gifts in poetry, drama, music and dance, all while live painting,” organizers said. “The family-friendly showcase features Black Girl Magic from ages 18 to elders.”
Offering a stellar beginning for the weekend — and radiating with infectious joy — artists for this event include: Gwenn Poole, the Greensboro Kwanzaa Collective, Keisha McKane, Taronza Graves, Demi Day, Sunqueen Kelcey, Carla Simpson, Allantra Lewis, Ciara Oatis, Alter Egos Band, DJ Small Wonda, and Tyamica Mabry.
The joy continues on Friday — with flowers and fancy dress — at the Juneteenth: The 2023 Arts Legacy Awards, June 16, at the Van Dyke Performance Space.
Managed and designed by committee member Nicole J. Walker (who also chairs the Juneteenth Gospel Superfest: Interfaith Celebration) the event serves as a formal awards ceremony dinner and tribute to their impact. Honorees for 2023 include: Cheryl Gould (dance), Dana Lucci (hip-hip), James Raleigh (visual art), Chris Robinson (music), and Shelby J. (music).
“Greensboro has a rich arts history,” organizers said, “but unfortunately, we don’t hear much about the contributions of Black arts institutions, artists, and arts administrators and we want to take time during Juneteenth to acknowledge and thank them for their contributions.”
Those acknowledgments are integral to the mission upheld by Juneteenth GSO: “to curate a series of Black cultural events in the City of Greensboro that celebrate and commemorate the federal holiday Juneteenth.“
And a significant amount of committee work involves honoring the work of others — a tenant of Juneteenth GSO’s ideals and values (the full list of which can be found on their website) that are interwoven across their events to ensure Black history is both regained and maintained; while showcasing samples of the heterogeneity across Black culture, paying artists their worth, fostering collective and cooperative dynamics, and prioritizing Black businesses.
Those values resonate throughout the weekend, but come into a particular culmination in the Saturday festivities which begin uptown with the inaugural “Uptown Juneteenth Arts & Crafts Festival” in Sternberger Park; before moving downtown for the “Juneteenth GSO Black Food Truck Festival” later that afternoon.
Running from noon to 6 p.m. on July 17, the Uptown Juneteenth Arts & Crafts Festival features music, activities, and community speakers. “We’re very excited about launching the ‘Uptown Juneteenth Arts & Crafts Festival’ as one of the core events for Juneteenth,” said committee member (and executive director of Uptown GSO, Inc) Joseph Wilkerson. “We had planned to launch a similar community festival years ago, but it finally came together and we were able to create a space for Black-owned businesses, vendors, entertainers, and children’s activities as we celebrate the culture during this national holiday!”
Parker shares the excitement for her own main event: the 2023 Juneteenth Black Food Truck Festival — now expanding across both Center City and LeBauer parks, the event opens with “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (aka “The Black National Anthem”) before concerts and eats commence from more than 40 vendors.
In LeBauer Park, the bill opens with a traditional African dance and drum ceremony followed by a dance party with Khrissy Yea She Funny and DJ Juice (with a Greek yard show and performances by Smooth Grooves and Dynasty Dance). Haussan Byrd will host the LeBauer main concert, with Hype House, Kylah Leshon, and The Unheard Project performing.
Over in Center City, Shante Renee will host; with Debbie the Artist, Black Haus, and Bandclazz on the bill. And while Parker looks forward to the concerts, it’s the CCP opening open mic session (with DJ J-Smooth, Clement Mallory, and Illpo,) that remains her favorite festival element. “It’s one of the most important parts of the Black Food Truck Festival and I love it,” she said. “The majority of our work is curated, where we’re performing at people — but at the open mic, the community can work in collaboration with us.”
“The community is welcome to come and grab the mic — to give their time and talent — and that will always be a sacred space,” she continued. “It’s a fixture of the festival I won’t let go of.”
On Sunday, Juneteenth GSO “takes over” the Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) series, with a special Father’s Day rendition of the “Juneteenth Gospel Superfest: Interfaith Celebration,” 2:30-5:30 p.m., in Barber Park on June 18.
Featuring special guest Micah “The Artyst”, the festivities will offer food, music, and vendors. “It’s a concert and a community reunion that brings religion and spirituality together in unity and community through traditional, contemporary, and urban music, song, and dance,” organizers said, with a special nod to the fathers of the world and an ode to Black liberation.
Reflecting on the festival and Juneteenth itself, Parker considers the exacting nature of what’s involved. “The work is challenging,” she said. “It’s really hard and really, really beautiful.
Juneteenth celebrations ring across the Triad. Cheers to Steady Hyperactive, Juneteenth GSO, and the Black artists and organizations out there doing the work this year.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
