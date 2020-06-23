HIGHEST-CHARTING SINGLE OF PRINE’S LEGENDARY CAREER
June 23, 2020—John Prine’s last recorded song, “I Remember Everything,” debuts this week at #1 on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart making it the highest-charting single of his career as a performer.
Written by Prine and his longtime collaborator Pat McLaughlin, the song was recorded last year in Prine’s living room with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and engineer Gena Johnson.
The new song and never-before-seen footage debuted following “Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine,” which premiered earlier this month. Viewed over 500,000 times, the tribute raised over $400,000 for NAMI, Alive, Make the Road New York and MusiCares.
Already a two-time winner in the category, Prine is once again nominated for “Artist of the Year” at the 2020 Americana Honors & Awards, which will take place September 16 at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.
Photo credit: Danny Clinch
Regarded as one of the English language’s premier phrase-turners, Prine is a two-time Grammy-winner, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, a six-time Americana Music Award-winner, a PEN New England Lyrics Award recipient and member of both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Since his debut in 1971, Prine released over eighteen albums and has had his songs recorded by Johnny Cash, Carly Simon, Bette Midler, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band and many others, while drawing effusive praise from Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, Roger Waters, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and more, who knew him as a smiling, shuffling force for good.
