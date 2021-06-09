Joel Landau to perform live at Dunleath Porchfest
It’s been a while, but live music is back! Guitarist Joel Landau will be doing a 45 minute Beatles performance Sat., June 12, starting at Noon from the front porch of 519 Park Ave., just northeast of downtown.
Landau will be including some of his personal Beatle favorites that you don’t often hear. He will also leave time for a couple of requests.
This is part of the Annual Dunleath Porchfest, featuring dozens of performers playing from the front porches of homes throughout the Dunleath neighborhood. Check out this link for the full schedule and map of performances. Hope to see you there! Dunleath Porchfest
