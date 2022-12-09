Jo Dee Messina Heads To Carolina Theatre Feb, 17, 2023
TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 at 10:00AM
Greensboro, NC – Jo Dee Messina is coming to the Carolina Theatre on Fri., Feb. 17, 2023. Tickets start at $49.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Fri., Dec.16 at 10:00 AM. Tickets are available at the Carolina Theatre Box Office and carolinatheatre.com.
About Jo Dee Messina:
Jo Dee Messina is a seasoned veteran in the music industry, always evolving and reintroducing herself and her sound as she gains new experiences in life. Jumpstarting her career, Jo Dee’s breakout song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” made her a household name. Following the success of her debut, Jo Dee posted nine No. 1 hits, sixteen Top 40 songs, sold over five million albums worldwide, and was honored by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, and GRAMMY Awards. As Jo Dee’s résumégrew, she proved to be a trendsetter and history-maker, becoming the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs.
Jo Dee later parted ways with her long-time record label and embraced the strong, empowered female persona for which she became known. Taking matters into her own hands, Jo Dee created Dreambound Records, called on her fans to become her dedicated team, and released her most personal album to date, Me.
Aside from her studio successes, Jo Dee has also created a reputation for herself as one of the most passionate, high-energy performers in the business. Sharing her hit tunes; newly penned, emotionally-driven songs; and personal testimony, Jo Dee has been traveling the country for many years, receiving rave reviews for her authenticity, commitment, and openness on stage. Hoping to inspire and enlighten fans from all walks of life with every step she takes, Jo Dee has made it her mission to present herself and her story with honesty, allowing people to see behind the masquerade.
With a decorated past in the rearview mirror and endless dreams and an open road of possibility before her, this relatable woman, wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, speaker, author, and incredibly gifted singer-songwriter has only just begun. Fueled by faith, belief, and love, Jo Dee pours her heart and soul into everybody she meets and everything she touches, which is perhaps why Jo Dee Messina is such a timeless name in the music industry.
About Pepper Entertainment
Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) centrally located in Sioux Falls, SD is one of the fastest scaling, independent promoting firms in the United States. PE’s broad scope of services include Live Promotions, National Touring, Fair, Festivals, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming, Media & Creative Marketing Services. In 2021, PE ranked 27th of Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and was nominated in 2020 as Promoter of The Year by The Academy of Country Music Awards. Pepper holds offices in Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN and Boise, ID.
Tickets are available at the Carolina Theatre Box Office and carolinatheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.