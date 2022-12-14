JINJER, Progressive Metal band from Ukraine along with P.O.D (USA), Malevolence (U.K.) and Space of Variations (Ukraine) started on their second leg of 2022 tour in in Charlotte, NC last week and passed through Piedmont Hall in Greensboro, NC, presenting the audience with incredible vocals of Tatiana Shmayluk in the fourth studio album WALLFLOWERS, gaining a breakthrough of 250M streams across all platforms globally. On December 12th Blueridge Rockfest has announced on their official social media accounts JinJer as the #20 confirmed band in line-up for 2023 season. “In 2022, the war in Ukraine sadly forced JINJER off the line-up. As the band navigated unprecedented challenging circumstances, it was simply amazing to watch so many of you rally around the band in support, particularly through their merchandize store. It was just one more reminder of why this community is so special. JINJER has been a force as one of the leading names carrying the torch in the next wave of heavy metal. Few Bands in the genre have grown the way JINJER has over the last few years. It is our honor to now finally unveil that JINJERwill be joining us in 2023 for their long-requested Blue Ridge Debut!” states the instagram post.
Space Variation produced a new album IMAGO right ahead of the tour, which is their U.S. debut. Malevolence (Alex Taylor, Josh Baines, Konan Hall, Wilkie Robinson, Charlie Thorpe) are an English heavy metal band formed in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, in 2010. They released three studio albums and one EP to date. Sonny Sandoval and Traa Daniels of P.O.D. are veterans of NU Metal since mid-90s, when they landed a deal with Atlantic Records, the grind continued on 1999’s major label debut, The Fundamental Elements of Southtown. It established the group as a platinum-selling force anchored by anthems “Southtown” and “Rock the Party (Off the Hook)” and set the stage for Satellite in 2001. Not only did it bow at #6 on the Billboard Top 200 and go triple-platinum, but it also yielded four signature singles “Alive,” “Youth of the Nation,” “Boom,” and “Satellite.” In its wake, the band garnered GRAMMY® nominations in the categories of “Best Hard Rock Performance” for “Alive” in 2002, “Best Metal Performance” for “Portrait” in 2003, and “Best Hard Rock Performance” for “Youth of the Nation” also in 2003, which were all performed at Piedmont Hall.
Among attendees in the VIP lounge business owners and partners Adam Andrews and Joey Hurdle, who are both apparently long-standing original P.O.D. fans!
