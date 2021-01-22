Jim Brickman donated over $100,000 to the arts across the US this past holiday season, and now is doing it again by performing LIVE virtual concerts in February.
Greensboro, NC – Grammy-Nominated Songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will continue to entertain fans in February with “Share The Love” LIVE Virtually. A portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE event will benefit theatres and symphonies across the country. Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experiencefrom the comfort of home while supporting the arts during this challenging time.
Brickman will bring the LIVE concert experience up close and personal with his “LOVE BY REQUEST: concerts filled with his own hit songs such as, “Love of My Life,” “Destiny,” “Angel Eyes” and “Valentine.” Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sweet sounds bring family and friends together to Share the Love.
The Jim Brickman’s Valentine’s tradition continues, with a front-row experience like never before.
ABOUT JIM BRICKMAN
Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time earning 22 Number One albums and 34 Top 20 Radio Singles in the industry bible, Billboard Magazine. He’s garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music’s Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award. He also has a music scholarship named for him by his alma mater, the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music. Brickman is one of pop-music’s most fascinating success stories. He jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. His first album release was 1995’s “No Words,” and he’s gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide.
His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Lady Antebellum, Carly Simon, Michael W. Smith, Herb Alpert, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, John Oates, Martina McBride, Wayne Brady, Jane Krakowski, and countless country, Broadway, pop and jazz musicians. He’s written three best-selling books, starred in five TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: “The Jim Brickman Show.” New in 2020, Brickman Bedtime Story podcast every Tuesday night can be seen on Facebook LIVE and heard on Pandora, Apple Spotify, and iheart podcasts. A true artist that lives and breathes the music he creates; Jim Brickman is thrilled to provide this groundbreaking LIVE virtual concert experience to fans of all ages.
Tickets On Sale Now EXCLUSIVELY at www.jimbrickman.com. You must use the coupon code lovegso at checkout to support the Greensboro Symphony when purchasing your tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.