Jeffrey Dean Foster and friends

Jeffrey Dean Foster is bringing friends, and his new EP, “I’m Starting to Bleed,” to the Gas Hill Drinking Room on Aug 7.
“I’m playing my first full-band electric show in many, many moons,” Foster said of his upcoming Winston show, though the Triangle got a taste in July when he performed with the Backsliders for the second round of Record Store Day at School Kids Records in Raleigh.
The event celebrated official RSD releases from both acts, who along with Chis Stamey and The Veldt, released official titles to benefit the Shalom Project, the Winston-Salem anti-poverty center where Foster serves as Program Manager—an inclusion that came at the recommendation of Michael Kurtz, a former bandmate of Foster’s, and RSD co-founder. “He heard ‘I’m Starting to Bleed,’” Foster explained, “and suggested that it should be released on RSD, and that the vinyl sale proceeds should go to benefit The Shalom Project.”
The Shalom Project, which “never missed a beat” during the height of the pandemic, is one of the longest-running programs of its kind in the city. They’ve been working since 2006 to help ease the burden of poverty around Winston-Salem by offering assistance with medical care, clothing, food, and other basic necessities.
In tandem, Foster recently contributed a track to the “Be Good To Yourself” project, an initiative aimed at providing North Carolina musicians access to mental health care and substance abuse counseling services. Fiscally sponsored by the 501c3 organization Abundance NC, the project was created by musicians and activists in the Triad, Charlotte, and Triangle areas.
Foster (along with Stamey) are among the 60 North Carolina musicians featured on the project’s 27-song compilation—composed of tracks recorded exclusively for the project. Scheduled for release in the fall, Don Dixon, Mitch Easter, Peter Holsapple, and Snuzz offer a sampling of other Triad notables featured on the record.
And whenever Foster records, Dixon and Easter—longtime friends and collaborators—aren’t far behind. They mixed the EP, with Dixon lending bass and drums on a track. “I’m Starting to Bleed” was mastered by Dave McNair, another recurrent figure in Foster’s fold, who’s worked with the likes of David Bowie, Bob Dylan, and Patti Smith.
Influences of the three big stars (and Big Star themselves) resonate in Foster’s latest work, with Bowie mentioned amongst artists Foster followed especially while writing the record. Notes of Harry Nilsson, elements of Earth, Wind and Fire, Flamin’ Groovies, and a lot of Smokey Robinson likewise weave through the record—a simultaneous culmination and departure from Foster’s four-decade career.
And while the Winston twang-popper remains content with streaming releases from his home in the Pfafftown woods, he’s embracing “musical happenings as they happen.” Besides the Raleigh RSD performances, Foster opened for Sam Frazier and the Side Effects—with whom he’s been “making some noise,” as of late—at Doodad Farm in July. And has a string of solo Triad shows scheduled through October.
But the upcoming Gas Hill gig sees his return backed by a full band, further highlighting the ways Foster enjoys getting by with his friends—a notion not missed on the EP, which features a photo taken by his “forever friend,” Tabitha Soren, and a slew of songs centered around “telling somebody you love them, today.”
Foster’s quick to extend that love—praising Eddie Garcia’s alternate “Pastoral” version of the title track, which features “epic” guitar orchestration thanks to the trademark “tiny symphonies” Garcia gives as 1970s Film Stock.
“I’m Starting to Bleed” is otherwise a mostly solo-release, recorded remotely—an effort that both explored and prevented pandemic isolation. And while themes encircling friendships and mortality offer continuity from his previous album “The Arrow,” Foster’s latest EP is distinctly stand-alone—a product of “the disorienting cauldron” of 2020. A particular record for a particular time.
With that, “When was the Last Time,” offers a lush build on Foster’s solo, acoustic appearance on the Ramkat’s “Home Sweet Home” series during the shutdown. Remote additions from Dixon on drum and bass, McKee’s Wurlitzer, and vocals from Marti Jones elevate the bare-bones track into a “panoramic pop song,” with a bit of inspiration from Johnny Cash’s TV-to-album transitions.
Turning to the show, “my good friend Beth McKee will be there too, singing and playing her singular brand of Laura Nyro meets the bayou kind of songs,” Foster said of the upcoming date. “See you there, I hope.”
