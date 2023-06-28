The Blue Ridge Music Center is presenting the Jeff Little Trio and DaShawn & Wendy Hickman with an evening of Blue Ridge-style piano and pedal steel at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 8, in the outdoor amphitheater. The Music Center is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax and 30 minutes from Sparta and Mount Airy, N.C.
Jeff Little is an award-winning piano player from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. With few exceptions, the piano does not play a prominent role in Americana or Appalachian music and is rarely the lead instrument. But Jeff’s music is one of those rare exceptions. He has been recognized as a critically acclaimed musician and true music innovator.
Jeff and his trio travel the country performing with an energy and dedication to their music that is evident at every show. The trio has played The Smithsonian Institution, National Folk Festival, American Piano Masters, The Barns of Wolf Trap and many theaters, performing arts centers, and festivals.
Opening the show are DaShawn & Wendy Hickman, from Mount Airy, N.C. DaShawn is one of today’s foremost players of Sacred Steel, a blues-gospel tradition started in the Pentecostal-Holiness churches of the 1930s. He formed a group with three of his cousins that found fame as The Allen Boys, North Carolina’s only touring Sacred Steel band.
DaShawn, along with his vocalist wife, Wendy, and bass player Charlie Hunter have put their own soulful spin on Sacred Steel.
Advance tickets are available online at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org. Tickets can be purchased on the evening of the show at the admission gates.Parking opens at 5:15 p.m. and is free. Admission to the amphitheater begins at 5:45 p.m.
