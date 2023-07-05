Jazz Phenom Samara Joy Joins Coltrane Jazz Fest Roster of Grammy-Winning Artists
HIGH POINT, NC — Samara Joy, the 2023 Grammy Award winner for Best New Artist, will perform at the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Oak Hollow Park. The 23-year-old Joy is already being compared to the likes of Sarah Vaughn and Ella Fitzgerald after starting her professional career just two years ago.
Joy is only the second jazz musician ever to be awarded the Best New Artist Grammy. She also won a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album for her September 2022 release, “Linger Awhile.” Jazz Times magazine named Joy the ‘Best New Artist’ for her debut, self-titled album released in 2021. As early as high school, she took ‘Best Vocalist,’ at a competition hosted by Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Born and reared in the Bronx, NY, Joy says she was inspired by the music of her parent’s childhood. Her musical DNA reaches back to her paternal grandparents, Elder Goldwire and Ruth McClendon, founders of the Philadelphia gospel group the Savettes. Her father is a singer, songwriter, and producer who toured with gospel artist Andre Crouch. Dad introduced her to gospel greats such as The Clark Sisters, soul music, and the Motown sound.
Joy is still relatively new to jazz, first encountering it in a meaningful way at State University of New York (SUNY) at Purchase College as a voice major. Friends at SUNY Purchase introduced her to great jazz vocalists including Vaughn, and Fitzgerald.
Samara Joy’s videos have gone viral, including one that has topped 1.5 million views. She has 200,000 followers on TikTok. She has appeared on the Today show, at the Newport Jazz Festival, and done European tours including a series of sold-out concerts in Italy and Austria.
###
About The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival (JCIJBF): The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival (JCIJBF) honors Coltrane, a globally revered jazz saxophonist, composer and High Point NC native son who graduated from William Penn High School, now Penn Griffin School of the Arts in the city. Ticket information and festival details are available at coltranejazzfest.com.
