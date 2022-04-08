Jazz Appreciation Month Concert Featuring Titus Gant
Join High Point Arts Council this April at Centennial Station Arts Center for Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM)! We’re kicking off the festivities on April 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with live jazz music by local artist Titus Gant.
Born in Reevesville, South Carolina, Titus’ musical journey began when he began to play saxophone at just ten years old. He later earned a full scholarship to Claflin University, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education, then continued his postgraduate studies in the prestigious jazz program at North Carolina Central University.
Today, Titus Gant performs traditional jazz that creatively blends his own unique elements to bring together a sound like no other. He has had the privilege of performing for former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, House Representative Jim Clyburn, Phylicia Rashad, Eugene Robinson, and Dr. Cornel West, among countless others. Currently in the studio, Titus is working to release his debut album. This collection of original works combines groove, creativity, and expression of faith to form a unique sound within the Jazz tradition.
JAM concerts cost $10 per person. Tickets may be purchased at the door on the night of the event or in advance online at highpointarts.org/events/. Centennial Station Arts Center is located at 121 S. Centennial St. in downtown High Point. The Whistle Stop bar will also be open and a food truck will be on-site. For more information about this event, contact programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.