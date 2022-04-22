Jazz Appreciation Month Concert Featuring the Matt Kendrick Trio
Join High Point Arts Council this April at Centennial Station Arts Center for Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM)! We’re continuing the festivities on April 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with live jazz music by local group the Matt Kendrick Trio.
Hailed as “an extraordinarily talented bassman-composer,” Matt Kendrick is an award-winning jazz bassist and composer. From bebop, to swing to avant-garde, he has been moving audiences with his music for upwards of four decades. Based in Winston-Salem, Matt and his bandmates entertain audiences locally, regionally and around the southeast at a range of venues, including private events, festivals and clubs. Whether it’s listening to Matt’s original songs or those by Duke Ellington, George Gershwin or Charles Mingus, audiences come away refreshed and enriched by the trio’s soul-stirring compositions and heart-felt musicianship.
JAM concerts cost $10 per person. Tickets may be purchased at the door on the night of the event or in advance online at highpointarts.org/events/. Centennial Station Arts Center is located at 121 S. Centennial St. in downtown High Point. The Whistle Stop bar will also be open and Hope Food Truck will be on-site. For more information about this event, contact programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 26.
