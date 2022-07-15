Jazz Appreciation Month Concert Featuring Red Umber
Join High Point Arts Council this April at Centennial Station Arts Center for Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM)! We’re keeping the festivities rolling on April 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with live jazz music by local group Red Umber.
Based here in High Point, Red Umber is made up of musicians Jeff Wade, Keith Taylor, Dustin Jennings, and Andy Lemaire. Combining jazz with a little bit of funk, the band has been a popular staple in the area for over 10 years. They have played many venues throughout the Triad, including The Prescott, Eastern Standard, Raylen Vineyards, and Bar Nola. You can find out more about Red Umber, as well as see all upcoming concerts, on Facebook and Instagram at @redumbermusic.
JAM concerts cost $10 per person. Tickets may be purchased at the door on the night of the event or in advance online at highpointarts.org/events/. Centennial Station Arts Center is located at 121 S. Centennial St. in downtown High Point. The Whistle Stop bar will also be open and Hope Food Truck will be on-site. For more information about this event, contact programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext.26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.