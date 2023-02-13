Greensboro, NC-February 13, 2023-It’s Time to Unwind! A night of Inspirational Jazz featuring saxophonist Marcus Anderson. Friday March, 10th 2023 at 7 pm, Doors open at 6:30 pm in the Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie Street located in the Greensboro Cultural Center.
A night of inspirational jazz with a cause, Sickle Cell. A portion of the proceeds from this concert will be donated to Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency, a community based preventive health and outreach agency serving 19 counties in North Carolina for over fifty three years.
Marcus Anderson who will headline this concert is worth watching perform. He fuses a variety of musical genres that transport the audience to different atmospheres from fiery to mellow. He has performed with Prince, Ceelo, Judith Hill and Stevie Wonder to name a few. He has released multiple solo projects. The audience is in for a real musical journey of emotion, power and skill intertwined.
“You deserve a break, so whether you are in town for The Tournament or wanting to celebrate the end of the work week, treat yourself.” says event coordinator Linda Greenwood. Tickets are $35 for General Admission and $50 for VIP. More information about “It’s Time to Unwind! A Night of Inspirational Jazz” featuring saxophonist Marcus Anderson and how to purchase tickets can be found on Eventbrite.
