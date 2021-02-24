‘It’s Only Up From Here’ for Devy Quills

"It’s Only Up From Here,” the latest release from Devin “Devy Quills” Singleton, takes the Triad hip-hop and visual artist to new heights, with friends and fans in tow.
Released via the steady:hyperactive collective and label, Quill’s latest work preens odes of optimism and getting what’s yours while reflecting on lifestyles and heartbreak, nevertheless creating an overall uplifting vibe.
It’s confident and focused, without getting too serious—an ep from an artist who continues getting to know themselves—though Quills is still the dude boasting party vibes with culinary prose seen in previous songs like “JUSE!” or “Smoothie King.” “I’m in a place where I’m trying stuff out,” he said, “it’s still fun for me to experiment with myself.”
And within that experiment, musically, Quills’ influences range among Andre 3000, Playboi Carti, MF Doom, and Kanye, depending on his mood. Lyrically, he looks to the likes of Earl Sweatshirt, “his rhyming ability and imagery are greatly admirable,” Quills said.
Words matter to Quills, a recent graduate from the Communication Studies program at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. And while he attributes his “unorthodox ambition for wordplay and lyricism” to an early fandom of Eminem, the backbone of his lyrical dexterity combines conscious practice and a passion for words.
“I’ve studied so many styles it was just a natural improvement,” Quills said of progressing as a lyricist, bred from his origins as a spoken word artist at age 13. “The two simultaneous interests nurtured each other,” he explained of the relationship between spoken word and music, with his interest toward the latter being accelerated by Childish Gambino, Chance the Rapper, and a” love for instrumentation and the sounds I was hearing.”
Quills officially began making music at 16, releasing his debut, “Bloom,” during his sophomore year of college. “It’s an ode to becoming and actualizing the objective of creating a project that people can enjoy,” Quills said of his first record, which laid themes of internal conflict and love that have carried through his catalog.
In contrast, he considers his latest work “an ode to becoming an individual more in tune with myself,” he said. “It’s slightly more focused on honesty and less performative superficiality.”
Overall, the album presents a lofi collection of a titular mood, reflected in the artwork. “I designed it with the intent of creating an aesthetic equally as organic as the music it represents,” Quills explained of the pastel palette and heart-shaped clouds rising above power lines.
His organic approach extends to releasing tracks, making a video for “Gravy,” a “crowd-favorite,” featuring Sonny Miles, which Quills doesn’t actually consider a single.
The song itself, a swagger of self-confidence against the weight of the world, befits a mix of Thundercat and George Clinton; and could easily spread into a smooth spring banger. “It’s so funny how that track came together,” Quills explained, “it was a beat Sonny produced and didn’t know what to do with it. We started just saying stuff while it was playing and caught a vibe.”
The feel-good vibe extends to the video, produced by novART Films, which features Quills and Miles toying around Winston-Salem, with guitars and biscuits in hand. As life imitates art, they even got harassed by the police while filming. “But we kept it pushing, and I’m proud of the final product. It was a joy,” Quill said.
Quills’ posi-vibes likewise extend toward Miles’ professionalism and overall demeanor. “He worked so diligently, getting all of the elements into a cohesive place, and I’m eternally grateful for that,” Quills said, “all of our collaborative efforts are a direct result of his kindness.”
Those efforts also aligned for Miles’ track “Off of Me,” which was included on CLTure’s “Best of 2020” playlist. Pointing to partnerships and prior works with Lucky Kaleem and Cristen Isreal, Quills considers the artists with whom he’s worked a blessing.
And that work continues. “I have music with RollinStone KC, Sonny, and Larry Murvin that I’m getting ready for the public ears,” Quills noted. He’s also landed other recent appearances, including on “Cold Train” by fellow Steady Hyper, Paragon Don. “It’s honestly criminal that we don’t have more music together,” Quills said, turning toward his admiration for his labelmates.
“One thing I really love about the collective is that we understand the importance of using our influence in our resources to affect issues larger than us,” he explained of the group, citing a show over the summer, which raised bail funds for protestors. “That’s the fam,” he continued, reinforcing their supportive nature. “We all lean on each other for a variety of things—it’s one of our biggest strengths.”
And with that support in place, the only way left to go is up.
“It’s Only Up From Here,” the new EP from Devy Quills, is out now via streaming platforms.
