IRON MAIDEN AND MARVEL JOIN FORCES IN EXCITING NEW COLLABORATION
Los Angeles, CA – November 30, 2021 - Iconic British rock band Iron Maiden and entertainment powerhouse Marvel have collaborated to create a unique collection of merchandise. Fans of both will be dealt a wide assortment of apparel and accessories that highlight iconic Marvel characters and the notorious other worldly character Eddie.
This collaboration interweaves the universes of both brands, with designs that pay tribute to Wolverine, Venom, Thanos and Deadpool in unique variations of iconic album and single artwork such as Fear of the Dark, The Trooper and Killers.
Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood comments, “Eddie has long stood shoulder to shoulder with the greatest super heroes and we’re also pretty proud of the Worlds we created for his many incarnations – from battlefields to Egyptian tombs to frozen icescapes or futuristic cities. Juxtaposing some of the most recognizable characters in pop art & comic book culture into planet Maiden has been an ambition of ours for years and working with Marvel and their unparalleled character-based IP is the perfect fit in this day & age.
To see such iconic characters alongside Eddie is something our fans have discussed for years and we think that the twist of placing Venom, Thanos, Thor or Deadpool in our Maiden worlds will excite fans of both cultures.”
Iron Maiden is recognized as having one of the most iconic figures in music, in the shape of Eddie whose image appeared on the band’s debut single, “Running Free,” and has evolved to adorn every piece of artwork, including albums, tour posters, beer labels, graphic novels and merchandise, even featuring in computer games and award-winning mobile RPG game, Legacy of the Beast.
“Marvel is cool and aspirational, and has inspired the greatest artists, musicians and creators for more than 80 years,” said Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Licensing. “This collaboration offers another exciting example of how the Marvel brand continues to push into lifestyle areas, with music being a top priority, and the collection allows fans to pay tribute to our iconic characters, while celebrating the legendary, Iron Maiden.”
Launching in time for the holidays, with exclusive collections through Iron Maiden’s online store, speciality retailer Hot Topic and German e-tailer, EMP.
About Marvel:
Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media. For more information visit https://www.marvel.com
© 2021 MARVEL
About Iron Maiden:
With over 100 million record sales, more than 2000 live performances in 63 countries, millions of fans worldwide and 17 chart topping studio albums of unerring quality and power to their name, Iron Maiden have more than earned their proudly-held status as one of the most influential and revered bands of all time. In recent years Iron Maiden has extended its legacy in a couple of other areas of particular interest to them: their own award-winning beer, Trooper which has sold over 30million pints worldwide and is widely acknowledged as the most successful international British beer launch of the past twenty years with Cheshire family brewers Robinsons, and a mobile game entitled Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast - a free to play, fantasy RPG where players combat the legions of darkness across time and space as 'Eddie’- one of the most recognizable music icons of our age and the calling card of one of the most impassioned fan-bases anywhere. In 2022 the band are about to embark on the third and final leg of their Legacy Of The Beast tour which began in 2018 and has since been taken around the UK, Europe and North, South & Central America, playing to almost two million fans to date.
About Global Merchandising Services Ltd.
Global Merchandising Services Ltd is an award-winning music creator, band, celebrity and merchandising company. Headquartered in London and Los Angeles, Global is a licensing powerhouse with world-class expertise in design, product development, branding, manufacturing and direct sales. Global conducts business across all channels of retail distribution, live events, web shops, pop-up shops, sponsorships, endorsements and third-party licensing.
For more information: http://www.globalmerchservices.com/
