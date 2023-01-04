Greensboro power grunge trio, The Ellipses, are releasing “State of Pursuit,” their debut LP on January 7, with a release show and regional tour kicking off at the Flat Iron on January 9.
Self-recorded and produced, “State of Pursuit” upholds DIY ethic — tying together the ethos and sonic elements of “Seattle in the 90s,” reimagined by a group of fresh college grads and 20-somethings.
Centered around the collegiate experiences of guitarist and vocalist Ian Waddill, a recent graduate of University of North Carolina of Greenboro’s Interior Architecture Department, the album itself ties together talents and passions in their own pragmatic pursuit. “I love being able to design all aspects of a project, so DIY really is for me,” he said. “Being into architecture, I’m also big into graphic design so I enjoyed doing all of the marketing for the album and case candy to go in our CDs. They’ve even got a booklet with all the lyrics!”
“I just want to make the best art that I can,” Waddill continued. “I’m not in this to blow up, or support myself on music alone,” he said, alluding to motivations behind the album. “All of these songs are about wanting, trying, failing, bettering oneself. Getting these songs out there and out of my head was a great punctuation mark for the five years of college that it took for me to ultimately put it together. And, now that a new chapter has begun I can focus on the next one, bigger and better.”
Intentionally setting its release to follow his graduation, “State of Pursuit” references what Waddill sees as ”the absolute grind that it takes to stay motivated chasing your passions while school, work, life, all get in the way.”
The album explores that grind over 12 tracks — from the rock-n-roll of the first single “Window,” to the twinkle of Midwest emo in the followup “Never Mind;” with an added heaviness on songs like “Animal Urge.” There remains a balance — something bassist Colin Moser considers an attention to dynamics — throughout. Moser instructs fans to “prepare for a journey.”
Turning to their journey as a band, Moser was the last to join — hopping aboard just as 2022 began. Though as a band of friends, the transition was fairly seamless with all three sharing links across a number Triad projects. Moser is also in Regence and Reliably Bad. Waddill and drummer Julian Creech-Pritchett are fellow bandmates in Last Waking Moment. Waddill also plays in Saphron; and Creech-Pritchett is in Flea Trap and Sweet Dream. Together they blend influences from those experiences on top of their individual tastes.
For Waddill, those tastes form the basis of a “Seattle in the 90s” sound derived from post-millenium Pandora radio, where his interests were first perked by artists like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rage Against the Machine, Muse, and Arctic Monkeys. “It’s worth noting that I only knew a lot of these artists from Guitar Hero III,” he said, acknowledging the divide between Generations X and Z. “From there I just kind of went down the rabbit hole.” Attributing vocal stylings to Jeff Mangum and Eddie Vedder, Waddill carries those tones across a balance of ballads and rockers. “Alt-rock and Grunge are my all time favorite types of music,” he continued. “it’s just the sound that I’ve always identified with the most.”
Creech-Pritchett takes a more general route — carrying influences from styles and techniques in lieu of particular artists. Raised on the classics (classical and classic rock.) “Our venn diagrams cross with a few grunge groups like Soundgarden and Pearl Jam,” he explained, “I enjoy and employ the energy that alt-rock, pop punk, and things like that offer, even if the actual songs aren’t always my favorite.” Getting technical, Creech-Pritchett digs the mixed meter approach favored from the work of Michael “CAVS” Cavanagh (of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.) ”I also enjoy his linear grooves and fills, and how he can tie together a polyrhythm that works with multiple other members of the band.” On the flip, ”I’ve also been digging Morgan Simpson from Black Midi lately,” he added. “He’s got a super free and open concept behind his kit, which is perfect for the bonkers music Black Midi creates.”
Blending influences, Moser counts the prog metal and jazz stylings of artists like Meshuggah, John Coltrane, Tigran Hamasyan, Charlie Parker, Hadrien Feraud and TesseracT — building on the latter to link the rhythm section with Creech-Pritchett. “These artists have their clear differences, but distinct overlap as well, namely their attention to rhythm,” Moser said. “As Julian and I comprise the rhythm section, I’ve always appreciated this particular intersection and think it contributes to how seriously we take our roles.”
As a new year looms, Waddill looks to hone their craft. “My pursuit is the art,” he said. “I really want to write songs that stick with people the way my favorite songs have stuck with me. 2023 for us looks like strong development and some bangin’ shows.”
Making good on those plans, they’ll start a mini-tour at the Flat Iron, with Saphron and Clout Chaser, on January 9. Then they’ll hit Durham, Chapel Hill and Boone; with a second Triad stop at Monstercade (joined by Dull Morning and Unknown Nobodies) on January 11, where “the homie vibes will be immaculate.”
“State of Pursuit,” the debut LP from The Ellipses comes out January 7.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
