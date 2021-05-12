Introducing The Don Mother

Greensboro rapper Angel Grady, better known as Lovey the Don, emerges as a boss on her first full-length release, The Don Mother, out now.
Taking listeners on the journey of a rising mafia boss, over 10-tracks, The Don Mother flows like an audio biography wherein the Don relays her origins of “challenging any opposer who dares to disrespect her character.”
As Lovey, Grady is self-proclaimed to be “every man’s worst nightmare.”
“My music is mostly about encouraging women to be unapologetically them,” she explained, “and to assert themselves in this world the same way men are allowed to.”
Flipping themes and honoring one of her favorite films, “Lovey juxtaposes what is a well-known misogynistic narrative into her own reclamation of the Femme empowerment.”
Mafiosos aside, it’s a topic Grady has visited throughout her catalog, in ways both serious and cheeky, in tracks like “A Message to Girls” and “Girlz Rule, Boyz Drool,” where empowerment fuels her lyrical fire in an attempt to inspire beyond gender dynamics.
“I want girls—especially young Black girls—to know that it’s okay to be whoever you want regardless of what society is telling you isn’t okay,” she explained. “I was an outcast much of my life—I dressed weird, I was really quiet and liked different music. I was judged for who I was, and it took me a long time to realize it’s okay for me to be me. I don’t want it to take years for another young girl to realize that about themselves too.”
Those experiences have emboldened her mission to “show the world the beauty in Black Women’s diversity, and let other young Black girls know that they don’t have to conform to society or anyone else’s standards of ‘perfection’” she said. “As an alternative Black woman, I know what it’s like to be rejected and misunderstood by others, even in our community, because some don’t believe that we can be as diverse and multifaceted and still be valid in our Blackness as people.”
Grady carries that mission throughout her catalog and across mediums, self-publishing “Rare Flair Magazine,” which dedicated itself to the “Alternative Ethnic Youth,” over a three-year run. “It focused on underground creatives and their stories,” Grady said, noting the expense and time it took from focusing on her music.
“It took me a long time to get back to myself,” she explained of the two-year gap between releasing her previous ep and The Don Mother. “When I finally did, in 2020, I knew it was time to get to work.”
Lovey chronicles that notion in her latest single, “Workin’,” produced by frequent-collaborator Jarrett “P.U.R.P.” Spencer, who passed away before the track was finalized—and to whom she dedicates the video. “I hope I made him proud with this one,” she said. The record itself also marks some of the last production credits from Regular Erik.
Reflecting on her core values, the album’s first single, “Intuition,” celebrates personal evolutions and fearlessness, qualities Grady carries from influences like Nicki Minaj. “She came out the gate from the beginning knowing she was different, owning it and making everyone else love her for it,” Grady said of what draws her to Minaj’s work—specifically from the Roman Zolanski era. “She’s so beautifully weird, yet so hard in her raps,” Grady continued, “and she created these alter egos—it’s genius.”
Other influences include Missy Elliot, who gets a homage on “Bling Bling”; while the “chopped and screwed” voice of Beyoncé appears on “On A Roll,” which was produced by Myra Chanel.
“I’ve got so many influences, it’s ridiculous,” Grady said, listing Kendrick Lamar, Kid Cudi, Azealia Banks, La Chat, and J.K. The Reaper; amongst Prince, Queen, and the Beatles. “Being from the south, I’m heavily inspired by the dirty south rap genre and wanted to implement a lot of that gritty feeling into the album,” she added, pointing to the second single, “Stoopid,” which samples the Memphis-based collective, Gimisum Family.
And then there’s the Godfather, the film that inspired not only the album but Grady’s entire stage persona. “Lovey is basically the female version of Don Corleone,” she said. “Not in the literal gangster sense, but in her mindset: the confidence, the swagg. Being a leader, unapologetically.”
The foundation of Grady’s leadership comes from experience in the Charlotte hip-hop collective, 1500 Forever, headed by BigBabyGucci. She left for a solo pursuit and began releasing EPs, starting with The Futuristic in 2015, followed by Glitcher (2018) and Slime’s Child, which she considers “an ode to Young Thug” in 2019.
Along the way, Grady developed a passion for filmmaking. Using editing skills sharpened from days of “posting dumb YouTube videos,” she started shooting videos for artists and herself; and realized the director’s chair best suited her boss mentality. Working with videographer Braxton Langston-Chapman, Grady released the two-part promotional short film “The Don Mother” ahead of the album.
“With the record being based on a movie, having a visual element helps draw audiences to the story,” Grady said. “I wrote the screenplay, did the set design, styled myself, and did my own hair and make-up. It was a blast.”
The N.C. A&T grad is currently studying audio engineering at the GTCC School of Entertainment Technology and eyeing film school for the future. “I’m a Capricorn, so I can’t stop working on things,” she said. “We’re planning to release a video for each track, so we’ll most likely be shooting videos all year long,” she added, noting her return to the studio and a new release planned by summer.
“The Don Mother” from Lovey the Don is out now.
