Introducing, Mr. R, your neighborhood hip-hop educator

Kevin “Rowdy” Rowsey, the “North Carolina MC with the energy to light up the stage and the classroom,” is now lighting up televisions across the state as host of “At-Home Learning Presents: Classroom Connection,” airing bi-weekly, from 8 to 10 a.m. on PBS North Carolina.
“I never thought being a host on a kid’s T.V. show would be something that I’d do, but it seems to fit with everything that I’m doing in the world of Hip Hop Academia,” said Rowsey, a U.S. Hip Hop Ambassador, and N.C. Arts Council Millennial Traditional Artist. “It means so much to see everything I’ve done as a performer resulting in this amazing production.”
As the series host, Rowsey is featured in more than 90 episodes targeted at providing literacy and math skills for kids from Pre-K through third-grade. “We’ve got workout videos, painting, dancing, yoga, wellness, counting in different languages, and several other edutainment content pieces,” he explained of the format that blends various sorts of animation and puppetry from Tarish “Jeghetto” Pipkins, a Jim Henson fellow puppeteer.
Developed through collaboration between the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and N.C. educators, the goal is to supply lessons that adhere to state standards and, as Rowsey emphasized, “reach students that might have trouble accessing lessons online.”
While licensed-teachers developed the curriculum, the wide-range of auxiliary content facilitating its delivery was produced through Blackspace, an Afrofuturist digital makerspace and teen center in Durham, where Rowsey serves as program director.
Blackspace has long been providing “wokeshops” in a vast array of creative and digital arts, including videography, puppetry, and electronic music production. The fit was more than natural. “It was great to bring Blackspace along,” Rowsey said. “I knew we had the skills to provide for the needs of PBS, and it all worked out beyond our wildest dreams.”
Those dreams, as Rowsey acknowledged (like any good kid’s show host,) were brought to life thanks to teamwork. “Shout out to Rem,” Rowsey noted of the fellow Blackspace facilitator who helped produce and engineer the show’s music. Likewise, he nodded to his team for giving life to his character, Mr. R.
“My team had control over what the character embodied and represented,” he explained, “and to see Mr. R—a persona I made through my teaching—turned into a tangible host on T.V. has been amazing.”
Beyond television, Rowsey’s role as an educator is both all encompassing and symbiotically tied to his work as a musician, with hip-hop hitting at the core throughout.
By day, he teaches ESL for first and fourth-graders at Rankin Elementary. By pre-pandemic night, he’d hit the stage—or street—facilitating the various cyphers he founded through the Triangle and workshops he hosted at Blackspace.
“The way I approach the stage and classroom is very similar,” Rowsey explained. “My shows are very crowd-oriented, and much like my classroom, I’m focused more on those I’m serving. If you can rock a packed-out music venue, that definitely translates to teaching a 15-person class.”
Conversely, “even when I’m teaching in school, it’s helping me as a performer,” he continued, “the ability to apply myself to a diverse audience has allowed me to connect with students and audiences beyond the language barrier.”
While his skills aren’t limited to the classroom, that’s where he feels the umbrella of his talents rain the best—especially as the world shifts online. “The ability to edutain has allowed me to engage my students on a digital platform,” he explained of what’s become an essential skill in the era of zoom-teaching.
As the pandemic shapes Rowsey’s career, its effect on performing forced him to reexamine his relationship with music—though it hasn’t slowed him down. His 2019 release, “Black Royalty,” was recently cataloged into the “Tracks Music Library,” a digital music streaming service through the Chapel Hill Public Library. “To have my project archived by the Library system was HUGE,” he said, noting he’s now also working with the program as an artist-curator.
Rowsey’s Rowdy life is ever rolling. He’s in the process of creating a new record label and working on “Black Alchemy,” the third installment of his EP-series. “I’m waiting to put the proper touches,” he said of its progress, with an intended summer release. Work is also underway on the fourth-installment, which he surmises will be his “greatest work yet.”
Looking at the big picture, Rowsey looks to take “local roots to an international audience” and spread N.C. hip-hop worldwide. Locally, he’s excited to bring hip-hop workshops to the Triad through a grant from ArtsGreensboro. And as for the show, he’s looking forward to the Social-Emotional Learning episodes coming up with a few puppet friends.
“At-Home Learning Presents: Classroom Connection” airs Tuesdays and Fridays, from 8 to 10 a.m., on PBS North Carolina.
