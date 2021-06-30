One of the Best Folk-Rock Duos of All Time
June 8, 2021 (Durham, NC) – Indigo Girls will be performing at DPAC on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The Grammy-winning folk duo Indigo Girls will return to the road in support of their critically acclaimed new release Look Long, giving fans the live debut they have been eagerly awaiting.
Rolling Stone calls them “ideal duet partners.” Released in 1989, Indigo Girls' eponymous major label debut sold over two million units under the power of singles “Closer to Fine” and “Kid Fears” and turned Indigo Girls into overnight folk icons and one of the most successful duos in history. Over a thirty-five-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have recorded sixteen studio albums (seven gold, four platinum, one double platinum), sold over 15 million records, and built a dedicated, enduring following.
“We joke about being old, but what is old when it comes to music? We’re still a bar band at heart,” says Saliers. “We are so inspired by younger artists and while our lyrics and writing approach may change, our passion for music feels the same as it did when we were 25-years-old.”
Their latest release, Look Long is a stirring and eclectic collection of songs produced by John Reynolds (Sinéad O’Connor, Damien Dempsey) and recorded in the countryside outside Bath, England at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios. These eleven songs have a tender, revealing motion to them, as if they’re feeding into a Super 8 film projector, illuminating a darkened living room. “When We Were Writers” recounts the flying sparks and passion Saliers felt as a young college student when the duo first started performing together. “Shit Kickin’” is a nuanced love letter to Ray’s Southern heritage. “I’m a little bit left of the ‘salt of the earth’ / That’s alright, I’ll prove my worth,” she sings.
Amidst our often-terrifying present, Look Long is a musical balm for those of us in search of a daily refuge, an hour or two when we can engage with something that brings us joy, perspective, or maybe just calm. “People feel lost in these political times,” explains Saliers. “Let us lament our limitations, but let’s also look beyond what’s right in front of us, take the long view of things, and strive to do better.
From the very beginning, the duo has balanced their successful music career with social justice work on numerous causes. Indigo Girls don’t just talk the talk; they walk the walk. Committed and uncompromising activists, Ray and Saliers focus on issues like immigration reform (El Refugio), LGBTQ advocacy, education (Imagination Library), death penalty reform, and Native American rights. They are co-founders of Honor the Earth, a non-profit dedicated to the survival of sustainable Native communities, Indigenous environmental justice, and green energy solutions.
Indigo Girls have toured with innumerable star acts including Neil Young, R.E.M., Emmylou Harris, Joan Baez, Sarah McLachlan, Natalie Merchant, Jewel, and Mary Chapin Carpenter. Musical collaborations with a new generation of devoted peers like Brandi Carlile, Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), Sierra Hull, and Matt Nathanson continue to bring newcomers to Indigo Girls’ audience.Says Vernon about growing up with Indigo Girls’ music, “I adored them more and more—the more they had strength in the face of their adversity…They’re my favorite group ever.”
“As time has gone on, our audience has become more expansive and diverse which gives me a great sense of joy,” says Saliers.
Crowd singalongs that often overpower the band itself are a trademark of Indigo Girls concerts. With the duo returned to the road, venues across the country are filling once again with the sound of those collective voices raised in song. The phenomenon epitomizes the sense of community that defines Indigo Girls’ music. As one bar band once put it, “We go to the doctor, we go to the mountains...we go to the Bible, we go through the work out.” For millions, they go to Indigo Girls. On Look Long they’ll find a creative partnership certain of its bearings, forging a way forward.
About DPAC
Since its opening in 2008, DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center) has become the center for live entertainment in North Carolina. Recognized for its contemporary design, DPAC features 2,700 seats, intimate sightlines, and state-of-the-art sound and video. Ranked annually among the top-ten theaters in America by three leading national magazines that cover live entertainment events and venues, DPAC was recently nominated for Theatre of the Decade by Pollstar Magazine.
With a mission of presenting one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, DPAC truly has “something for everyone,” hosting 500,000 guests per year to its 200+ performances. Each season, the stage at DPAC comes alive with spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concert and comedy events, family shows and the heralded American Dance Festival. Owned by the City of Durham and operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), since 2011 DPAC has been listed as the #1 performing arts organization in the region by the Triangle Business Journal.
For more information please visit: www.DPACnc.com
