Greensboro, NC (July 26, 2021) – Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will resume in-person concerts for its 42nd season each Sunday, August 8 to August 29, at 6 pm, at the White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd.
Concert attendees will see and hear from some longstanding favorites including Sweet Dreams and doby. Several musical acts will make their MUSEP debut this summer, including the Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble and Soultrii.
MUSEP Concerts
- August 8: Cory Luetjen & the Traveling Blues Band and Sweet Dreams
- August 15: Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble and ALLL
- August 22: doby and Shelia Star Productions
- August 29: Soultrii and Farewell Friend
Free parking will be provided for the White Oak concerts and guests will be allowed to bring in their own food. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the venue.
The MUSEP series is presented by Creative Greensboro and sponsored by UNCG, Moore Music, Fox8, and White Oak Amphitheatre. Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of the Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit its website.
Photos courtesy of the artists. Permission to reprint.
