In Her Element: The Hometown singer/songwriter conquers Hollywood

Paris “PJ” Jones has found her element and is thriving on the road to success, as she not only conquers Hollywood but her own self-doubts. The Greensboro native remembers music always being a part of her life and credits her mother with her love of Hip Hop, broad taste in music, and career choice. She graduated with a degree in music business and commercial songwriting.
“My mom was always playing music, but she never played like the older stuff. It was something I dived into when I was in high school. And then when it came time for college, I thought I wanted to be an audio engineer and went to school for that,” she said.
Not finding an internship in Nashville is what ultimately catapulted her career and set her on the path to Los Angeles in 2015.
“It just really wasn’t diverse, and it was really hard for me to get an internship. So right before I was going to graduate, I came to L.A. to this program called ASCAP, caught the attention of some people here, and basically ended up signing as a songwriter,” she said. “My first song I wrote was for Meek Mill.”
The 30-year-old singer/songwriter has a diverse, impressive writing discography that restores the old adage of whether the pen is mightier than the sword. Thus far, PJ’s pen is deadly and has helped some of the industry’s most prominent artists kill the game when it comes to the music industry.
She’s written dozens of hits, including “Left Right Left” for Charlie Puth, “I Don’t Know” (feat. Paloma Ford) for Meek Mill, “All In a Day’s Work” by Danity Kane, “True Color” (feat. Nicki Minaj) for Wiz Khalifa, “Excuse Me” for Kevin Gates, “Finale” and “Guard Down” for Ty Dolla $ign, “Nothing to Me” for G-Eazy, “I’m Still Here” for the soundtrack of Jem and the Holograms, “Ride Out” for the soundtrack of Furious 7, “Deliver” for Lupe Fiasco, “No Time for It” for Fantasia, and “Rivals” (feat. Future) for Usher.
When it comes to her writing for rappers, PJ said that it used to bother her, but she’s come to accept that shows that her songs and songwriting skills have range.
“It was something that used to really bug me because as a writer, you know, most of the time females write for females,” she said. “It’s not like you can’t. But, you know, I feel like I wrote hundreds of thousands of female songs, and for some reason, I couldn’t get a lot of people to cut it. Which, to me, just proved that I needed to be an artist. I have a tone in my voice that is not easily duplicated. It used to get me down, but then I just really appreciated the fact that rappers were the first ones to fuck with me.”
She’s not only lent her pen but her voice to “All I Know” for Boosie, “Love Star” (feat. Marsha Ambrosius), and “Unfamiliar” for Common.
At the same time, she was putting pen to pad for others, she found her own and inked her way to success.
“I always wanted to be a singer. I was really shy, and I had terrible stage fright. It was something that I just had to get over,” she said of transitioning to the forward-facing part of music. “I feel like I was waiting on somebody to approve me.”
After releasing Walking Around Pools and Rare in 2015 and 2016, respectively, PJ found herself on the way to becoming a household name. Her single, “Tell Me" (Feat. Jevon Doe), from the Rare LP racked up over 3.5 million Spotify streams.
That day arrived with just “One Missed Call.”
The upbeat, dedicated-to-an-ex 2019 single took the summer, and radio, by storm as PJ’s melodic vocals and raw lyrics danced over the beat with the recognizable “All I Do” Stevie Wonder sample. With almost 2.5 million views on Youtube alone, the video is also a far cry from the industry norm. PJ’s locked hair, natural makeup, and wholesome clothing choices contribute to the melanated magic that she exudes while making you feel like she’s the girl next door telling you about the trifling boy toy she needs to drop like a bad habit.
Creating her own artistry and style by blending the sounds of pop, soul, and country, she would go on to tour with ELHAE and Pink Sweat$ for his 2019 Pink Beginnings 11-city tour run and performed as part of MTV’s influential PUSH Live concert series.
“My music is conscious R&B music in a way. There are so many young people in general who are uncomfortable in the spaces that they occupy, and they don’t feel like they can do this or don’t feel like they can push forward. I’m making the soundtrack for them,” she said of her sound dubbed “come up music.”
One would think that the lyrical genius has always been comfortable in this zone. However, PJ makes it clear in her Waiting For Paris EP that she’s found her mojo, and nothing can stop her. Not even a pandemic.
“I’m just excited, I feel so happy, and I feel so blessed. I’ve had a lot of things change around me. There’s a lot of waters that I’m navigating and new landscape, you know, and there’s not a lot of outlets for female singers, or black female singers, to be seen,” she said. “You just have to trust in yourself and listen to your inner voice. I feel like I’m going to do what I wanna do, and I want to make the music that when they turn it off, they feel like that.”
PJ did what she does best while in quarantine - created (or, in this case, recreated) music. She debuted her widely-popular cover series, The Quarantine Tapes, streaming via SoundCloud, which include a version of Doja Cat’s “Say So”, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” Justin Bieber’s “Intentions/Yummy,” “Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head)” by Powfu, and labelmate Roddy Ricch’s breakout single “High Fashion.” She shared her day-to-day life with the Recording Academy for a recent installment of their ongoing Quarantine Diaries and is working with UPROXX on few projects, including Penned By PJ, an exclusive series breaking down the story and craft behind her singles. She’s also teamed up with VICE and 76 gas station for “Day Trippin’ with PJ,” a three-part series that gives fans insight into PJ’s life as a songwriter, artist, and woman in the industry. In the series, she drives her car around L.A. to visit places that have inspired, influenced and impacted her since she’s been in the City of Angels.
Her latest single, “Element,” is a bold reminder that she’s good at what she does, and you should respect it. The cockiness in the song’s verses adds certainty to her new level of success as if the song appearing on HBO’s award-winning television drama INSECURE Music Season 4, written and produced by Emmy-nominated Issa Rae, soundtrack isn't enough. The companion visual premiered when the soundtrack was released. PJ recently joined fellow soundtrack artists and actors for the official INSECURE Soundtrack Music Panel, where they dived into discussions on the importance of black music, dating and relationships, and took over NPR Music in support of the release where PJ performed for their Tiny Desk Concert Series.
The evolution to screen shouldn’t be such a big surprise. With her single “Steps” appearing in the 2019 season finale of Being Mary Jane, “Element” appearing in HBO’s INSECURE and she's now being featured on Common’s “Don’t Forget” which is featured on Netflix’s Bookmarks. The new series features celebrities and artists reading children’s books by African-American authors to spark conversations about empathy, equality, justice, self-love, and anti-racism. She admits that the purchase of a video camera in third grade, the love of film and television will probably lead her to the art of making music for sync.
“I’m learning so much from Common, and its super dope to learn from an artist living in both worlds,” she said. “When you get to make music for movies, you’re literally trying to experience something purely off of emotion. When you see a scene and the song captures it perfectly — that is amazing!”
Musically, the confidence-infused verses weaved into the Waiting For Paris LP make it clear that Paris has indeed arrived.
With collaborations from Gizzle, Symba, and fellow North Carolina native and Dreamville recording artist Lute, the six-song EP is full of melodic instrumentals supported by a timely strings section with bold, cocky, and unabashed lyrics dancing among the beats. With track titles like “I’m Forreal” (feat. Lute), “Counterfeit,” “Smoke”, “Y’Oh” (feat. Symba), “Privately”, and “Price” (feat. Gizzle), the songstress has stayed true to her self-titled “come up music” style.
She’s partnered with Flo Milli to offer a remix to “Element” featured in HBO’s INSECURE.
“In this new music I’m working on, it shows that there are so many issues that people are battling out here rather than the ‘my man cheated on me’ or ‘I don’t know if you love me or not’ or ‘you need to make a commitment.’ This new music that I’m working on is about making sure you’re happy."
She recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon with Common and Black Thought performing “Say Peace” from Common’s recently released album A Beautiful Revolution Part 1. PJ is featured on four tracks and has songwriting credits for two songs on the album. She’s also teamed up with Common to perform “Don’t Forget” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
During Election season, she participated in a nine-city Get Out to Vote Tour with Common from Oct. 22 - Nov. 2. hitting Philadelphia, Orlando, Miami, Charleston, Atlanta, Greensboro, Houston, Charlotte, and Tampa. She was even invited to perform with him at Planet AFROPUNK, a digital space highlighting the black experience via different arts and media streams.
She’s also breaking barriers between the artists and fans. The songstress recently teamed up with the Voisey App to launch the #PrivatelyChallenge, inviting fans to remix the original track and win a feature on the original remix. Voisey winner Terria Chrischelle won the challenge and is featured on “Privately (Remix).”
Voisey is a mobile music creation app that provides users with access to instrumental backing tracks or beats, and vocal effects to make studio-quality recordings and videos, known as voiseys. Users can collaborate, share on social media platforms, send in messages, or download the files. According to a media release from Atlantic Records, this is the first time an artist signed to a major label has released a remix featuring a Voisey App winner.
Despite all of her career success, the songstress can still tell you she went to Lincoln Middle, lived on English Street, and went to the Peeler Center and Boys and Girls Club by Windsor and Peeler in Greensboro.
She’ll tell you that her parents met at N.C. A&T and one of her biggest goals is “to do homecoming just one time.”
PJ said she’s excited to see what comes next for her and encourages all women to just take a chance on their dream.
“I just want women to feel like they can do anything, and if it piques your interest, you should do it and try it out,” she said. “The plan is to take over.”
Because at the end of the day, she’s just PJ.
For more information, visit https://www.justpeej.com.
