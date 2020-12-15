New York, NY – (December 15th, 2020) – Rock sensation and Stryper founder and frontman’s Michael Sweet announces his 5th annual Christmas concert with new partnership with VenueNet (tickets.venuenet.live), a brand new premier social platform for concert live streaming. This fully interactive concert experience brings the spirit of Christmas and the music you love right to your laptop or mobile device. Michael’s Christmas show has been a success for years in the Massachusetts area but now fans across the globe will have an opportunity like never before to be a part of this yearly celebration. Featuring original music and Christmas classics (with a twist) this once in a lifetime experience is an opportunity for fans to see Michael like never before as he streams directly from the newly opened state of the art Bank Of New Hampshire Stage in Concord, NH.
For this unique fully interactive concert experience fans will have three price options to choose from that will offer them varying degrees of access to Michael during the live concert experience. (Ticket options below)
$10.00 – General Admission
$25.00 – Front Row
$100.00 – VIP Experience
Michael Sweet:When you’ve fronted one of the most trailblazing groups of the MTV generation, written a stable of Billboard charting singles, filled arenas all the world over, said goodbye at the peak of it all, took stock in a thriving solo career, got the band back together for yet another record breaking run and even took a stint co-leading one of the most legendary classic rock acts ever, then you undoubtedly have a story to share. But there’s still much more to Michael Sweet than selling over eight million albums in Stryper or singing and guitar slinging for Boston, including an equally riveting behind the scenes story packed to the brim with triumph, heartbreak and redemption. Musically speaking, Sweet is coming off yet another creative high in the Stryper camp thanks to their return to form record No More Hell To Pay. Besides making an instantaneous Top 40 debut on the Billboard 200, it landed at #2 on the Top Christian Albums charts, #3 on Top Hard Rock Albums and #6 on Top Rock Albums. It’s certainly a testament to the band’s perseverance, whetting the public’s appetite all the more for solo music from Sweet.
Venue Net: Built on nearly indestructible streaming technology that can offer service to any scale of audience, VenueNet is a one-stop platform for users to buy tickets to, and view, live concerts both in real time and as VOD replays as well as a catalyst for artists to promote their performances, sell tickets and connect with fans directly. VenueNet is the home base for a number of ground-breaking artist/fan experiences. Ranging from a basic one-to-many live broadcast to fully interactive fan experiences, VenueNet is a place for users to achieve accessibility like never before and see their favorite artists as they should be seen.
For More Information on Michael Sweet
Website: https://www.michaelsweet.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/michaelsweetstryper/?hl=en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheMichaelSweet/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/michaelhsweet
For More Information on Venue Net
Website: https://venuenet.live/auth
Tickets: tickets.venuenet.live
wire
ICONIC ROCK BAND STRYPER’S LEAD SINGER MICHAEL SWEET ANNOUNCES VITRUAL 5TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SHOW HAPPENING DEC.19
- By Brad Taylor
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- 20th Century In Music
- Converts To Christianity
- Musicians
- Michael Sweet
- Venuenet
- The Sweet
- Musical Groups
- Christmas
- Nearly Indestructible Streaming Technology
- Stryper Camp
- Sweet
- Stryper
- Massachusetts
- New York
- Bank Of New Hampshire
- Front Row
- Boston
- Artist
- General
- Mobile Device
- Premier
- Re-play
- Indestructible Streaming Technology
- Real Time
- Concord
- New Hampshire
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Forsyth County duo accused of staging an accident to obtain insurance payments
- Arts Council Helping Provide A Unique Christmas Giving Opportunity
- Winston-Salem State University receives $30 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
- Monitoring the Future Study: No Increase in Youth Marijuana Use Following Statewide Legalization
- Boil Water Alert still in effect for Greensboro thru Dec. 16
Most Popular
Articles
- Blue Rock Pizza set to open second Triad location
- COVID-19 may wipe out 75% of North Carolina’s 20,000 restaurants
- Whitsett Shooting
- GUILFORD COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ISSUE NEW PUBLIC HEALTH RULE
- New Brewery Coming to High Point
- The Mental Health Effects of COVID-19 on LGBTQ+ Youth
- Boil Water Alert still in effect for Greensboro thru Dec. 16
- DETECTIVES WITH THE GPD SEEK ASSISTANCE IN MARK FREEDMAN DEATH
- NAACP Greensboro and The Historic Magnolia House bringing Santa Claus to Greensboro, December 19 and 20
- Give big, shop small this holiday season
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
As we do our best to celebrate this holiday season, let’s not forget that there are people b…
- Updated
I applaud President-Elect Biden for moving quickly to create his own COVID Task Force, and f…
- Updated
Not too many years ago, North Carolina was considered to be a politically inconsequential st…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.