Iconic country rock group Alabama coming to Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, Nov. 11
WITH VERY SPECIAL GUEST GRITS AND GLAMOUR FEATURING LORRIE MORGAN AND PAM TILLIS
TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 19, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AT TICKETMASTER.COM
Nashville, TN (May 16, 2023) — Multi-platinum selling country rock group ALABAMA has announced an all new 2023 tour “ROLL ON NORTH AMERICA.” The tour will include a stop in Greensboro, North Carolina, at Greensboro Coliseum on Nov. 11, 2023, featuring very special guest GRITS AND GLAMOUR FEATURING LORRIE MORGAN AND PAM TILLIS. This will mark the second “Roll On” Tour in the band’s 50+ year history since 1984.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. Visit TheAlabamaband.com for more info.
Over 50 years ago, cousins Teddy Gentry, Randy Owen and the late Jeff Cook left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery. It's a classic American tale of rags to riches. From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields to international stars, ALABAMA went on to sell 80 million albums and change the face and sound of country music.
Quality songs that have become the soundtrack for American life are the foundation for ALABAMA's stellar career. The group introduced rock style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics and sounds to the country audience that has inspired many of today's brightest country stars including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan. While their music continues to stand the test of time, their numbers and stats are beyond compare.
Five decades since starting the band, ALABAMA has charted 43 #1 singles, including 21 #1 singles in a row, and have won dozens of CMA, GRAMMY®, and ACM Awards. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition, they are world-class philanthropists who have raised millions of dollars for various charities.
ABOUT ALABAMA
ABOUT GRITS AND GLAMOUR
Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan are currently delighting old and new fans across North America on their highly successful Grits and Glamour Tour. From the road to the red carpet, on center stage in the theater or under the spotlight in a honkytonk, these two women are comfortable in their high heels. Veteran recording artists and performers, they grace the country format with style, flair, and undeniable talent that is captivating and timeless.
About Outback Presents
Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. Based in Nashville, Outback Presents produces thousands of music and comedy shows, tours, and festivals annually across North America and connects its diverse roster of artists with their fans. For more information on Outback Presents, visit outbackpresents.com.
