Burning Man 2021 kicked off their first-ever virtual event on August 22nd and will run through Labor Day. Due to last year’s Covid shutdown, Burning Man fans this year can’t go in person but can tune-in to the virtual events. Most of the events are free, a massive savings from the in-person tickets in 2019 of $475 and more.
However, if someone wants their own special hands-on, in-person link to Burning Man in 2021, a charming home in Venice, California comes with the iconic LOVE sculpture that debuted at Burning Man in 2019. The sculpture was created by artist Laura Kimpton, heir to the Kimpton hotel empire, who has listed the home, which includes the LOVE art, at $1.975 million.
The popular art festival, which began in 1986 on Baker Beach in San Francisco, has come a long way since its modest beginnings. Now held in the Black Rock Desert, a hundred miles north of Reno, it attracted over 78,000 people in 2019 before lockdown. Overall it's a seven-day party with artistic performances, music and free expression culminating in the burning of the “man.” Some notable attendees have included Heidi Klum, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
Kimpton’s Venice home is located walking distance to the Pacific Ocean and includes two bedrooms, a detached art studio and the LOVE art. Built in 1939 when the popularity of modern houses had first hit California, the Kimpton home is full of sunshine along with the year-round balmy beach weather. Low maintenance and close to shops, restaurants, the beach and marina, it is in a prime location with a secure walled and gated back garden, guest house/studio and plenty of space for outdoor entertaining, such as watching Burning Man virtually while gazing over at your very own LOVE sculpture across the lawn.
Venice is well known for its free-spirited and bohemian citizens. Outdoorsy types make good use of the oceanfront promenade known as the Ocean Front Walk, which draws street performers, fortune tellers and vendors. It also has a beach known worldwide for its 60’s vibe, variety of shops ranging from tattoo parlors to designer boutiques, its white-sand beach and its canals - where it got its name.
Photo Credit: Paul Barnaby
Source: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.