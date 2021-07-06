The Peter Max Retrospective : Celebrating America, the Pop Art Movement, Music and Artistic Vision:
Exhibition To Present In Raleigh 2021
Limited Engagement – July 15th through July 25th 2021
PETER MAX : The Retrospective 1960-2021
Collected Works from the Studio of America’s Iconic Pop Artist
An artistic diversity that has defined American Art: Captured by the Artist who began a new visual culture
AN EXHIBITION OF OVER 100 WORKS FROM THE STUDIO OF AMERICA’S ICONIC ARTIST TO PRESENT IN RALEIGH
Raleigh, North Carolina– (July 2021) A Retrospective collection, with a significant nod to music, the arts and the legacy of the Pop Art genre from the studio of artist legend, Peter Max, will be on exhibition and available for acquisition in a limited engagement presentation at LaMantia Gallery Raleigh’s premier fine art gallery. Special gallery events Thursday, July 22 through Sunday, July 25. All events are open to the public with RSVP’s strongly recommended and complimentary at Eventbrite.
Call 919-900-8453 or email james@lamantiagallery.com for more info. Private & Virtual Appointments Available Upon Request. All CDC Guidelines Observed. World renowned Peter Max Curator Ms. Lesley Smith is available for interviews.
The artist has had the distinct honor of being named the Official Artist of the Grammys and the Official Artist of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
New York’s renowned Posterhouse Museum Posterhouse Museum NYC has just announced its’ presentation of the “PETER MAX: COSMIC ADVERTISING” Exhibition premiering Fall, 2021. This Exhibition truly honors and celebrates the artwork of the Iconic American Artist, and further solidifies the extraordinary legacy of the Artist and his works.
Peter Max: Cosmic Advertising
October 14, 2021–March 27, 2022
CURATOR
Angelina Lippert
EXHIBITION DESIGN
Mihoshi Fukushima Clark
Peter Max is the most commercially successful pop artist to emerge from the psychedelic period of the 1960s. His fantastical, colorful designs have emboldened everything from bed sheets to the body of a Boeing 777, with prestigious clients like the Grammy Awards, the Super Bowl, the NHL All-Star Game, the World Cup USA, the New York City Marathon, and even the Manhattan Yellow Pages commissioning him for his particular brand of whimsy.
And yet, his early posters have rarely been explored in depth. Whether advertising a quirky clothing store or inspiring young minds to read, the imagery present in these graphics reveals a designer experimenting with a variety of styles and motifs while also exploring the concepts of space, time, and history through promotional visuals.
Gallery Events
Thursday & Friday 7/22 & 7/23 from 5 to 7 pm
Saturday 7/24 from 2-5 pm, Sunday 7/25 from Noon to 3 pm
With paintings on exhibition in hundreds of museums and galleries worldwide, Peter Max and his vibrant colors have become part of the fabric of contemporary culture. Max has been successively called a Pop Icon, Neo Fauvist, Abstract Expressionist and the United States "Painter Laureate."
The artist has had the distinct honor of painting the last seven Presidents of the United States and the world's best loved celebrities, among them the young sensation Taylor Swift and the amazing talents of “The Voice”
The Raleigh presentation features Max’s iconic and best-known pieces as well, among them the Woodstock Commemorative, “Statue of Liberty,” Max’s famous “Flag” pieces, “Umbrella Man” and the prestigious “Cosmic Runner.”
Max’s studies and training at the Art Students League and the School of Visual Arts, both in New York City, helped shape his extraordinary art and career. The Masters series; interpretive works of Vincent Van Gogh, Monet, Pablo Picasso, Renoir, and Edgar Degas, are conceived in Max’s signature style and colors.
