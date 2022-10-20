HPU’s Theater Department to Present a Night of Magic with ‘Cinderella’
HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 20, 2022 – High Point University’s Department of Theatre will present a night of magic, music and more with Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” The show will be performed Nov. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Pauline Theater in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Tickets are open to the public and can be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
This musical is a contemporary take on the classic show featuring beloved songs like “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.” The audience will also experience magic right before their eyes with costumes that will transform onstage.
Senior Peyton Conner plays the lead role of Cinderella in the show. She’s excited to star in her final musical at HPU.
“Playing a role like Cinderella is so meaningful to me because I love getting the opportunity to find parts of myself in her,” says Conner, a theatre major from Roanoke, Virginia. “This production has truly prepared me to enter the professional theater world after I graduate in the spring, and I hope everyone enjoys the show.”
The musical also features an updated, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane. Lindsey Howie, assistant professor of dance, and Candice Burrows, director of vocal studies, are the choreographer and music director for “Cinderella.”
Doug Brown, department chair of HPU’s theatre program and director of this show, shares that there are some surprise twists throughout the production that audiences should look for.
"Rodgers & Hammerstein have provided us with outstanding works of musical theater such as ‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘Oklahoma,’ and ‘The King and I,’” says Brown. “It's terrific that we can finally bring one of their classics to the Pauline Theater. I do believe the score to the Broadway production of ‘Cinderella’ is one of their most beautiful, and I know the audiences will be enchanted."
