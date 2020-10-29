HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 – The High Point University Community Orchestra has partnered with the High Point Theatre to offer “Music and Community in Concert” to community members on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the High Point Theatre, located at 220 E. Commerce Avenue. The HPU Community Orchestra includes HPU faculty, staff, students, and members of the community. These concerts will be the first for the orchestra since the pandemic began.
Tickets are free and required for this performance as seating is limited to provide physical distancing. To reserve a ticket, contact the High Point Theatre box office at 336-887-3001.
“Arts organizations everywhere have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, creating a void of live music across the country, including our city,” says Dr. Brian Meixner, HPU associate professor of music and conductor of the HPU Community Orchestra. “This collaboration demonstrates a dedication to the arts by HPU, the High Point Theatre, and the city of High Point.”
In an effort to keep the performers, staff and audience safe, the theatre has several protocols in place that follow the CDC and DHHS guidelines. They will be fogging the venue between performances, cleaning high-touch areas and have little to no-touch ticketing. Audience members will have six feet between groups, and every other row will seat patrons. There will be no concession sales, and audience members will be asked to enter and exit using directional signs.
“The High Point Theatre is delighted to offer this community partnership with HPU and other community musicians,” says David Briggs, director of the High Point Theatre. “This will be our first ticketed event since March 12. This opportunity to partner more closely with High Point University is a silver lining in an otherwise darkly clouded year. We’ve been fortunate to be able to host the rehearsals for the orchestra nearly every Sunday since mid-August, and we look forward to hearing the full orchestra perform together.”
PHOTO ABOVE - The High Point University Community Orchestra has partnered with the High Point Theatre to offer “Music and Community in Concert” to community members on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the High Point Theatre.
